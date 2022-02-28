AKF Announces Changes to Science and Technology Leadership

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to announce exciting changes to the leadership of AKF’s Science and Technology practice.

Paul Shapiro, PE has been elevated to National Science and Technology Practice Leader. With over 30 years of experience, Paul has managed successful projects for clients such as Imvax, Biomeme, Drexel University, and Wexford Science + Technology. He has been instrumental in developing the relationships with these clients and is respected throughout the AEC industry for his ability to advance sophisticated design and construction projects amid today’s increasingly complex built environment. As National Science and Technology Practice Leader, Paul will oversee the design of research facilities nationwide and be responsible for AKF's strategic growth within the life sciences sector.

Paul’s Science and Technology project experience ranges from mechanical design for research laboratories and gene therapy fit-outs to master planning for 1.2 million SF innovation parks. He has contributed thought leadership on this expertise at industry conferences and by writing articles for professional journals. Paul helps develop the next generation of subject matter experts by mentoring younger engineers and sharing his knowledge in the classroom as an Assistant Professor at Drexel University’s School of Architecture. We are excited to have Paul leading AKF’s Science and Technology pursuits.

Marc Carola, PE joins AKF as Senior Leader of Science and Technology. He brings to the role 28 years of experience in the design of life sciences, physical sciences, biocontainment, animal research, and public health facilities. His expertise spans across the various research and development, academic, institutional, corporate, and government market sectors. Marc has helped author several government agency facility design standards for clients such as the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Energy. He has extensive experience designing, managing, and directing large-scale projects. AKF is thrilled to welcome Marc to our team!

Christina Mahady, PE has brought great mechanical design leadership and project management to AKF laboratory and research and development projects. She will now lend that expertise in her new role as Senior Leader of Science and Technology. Over the past 18 years, Christina has built an impressive portfolio spanning four continents that includes laboratory fit-outs, renovations, and campus-wide infrastructure upgrades. She excels in communication, team motivation, and client interaction and believes successful projects have the potential to positively impact the lives others. Congratulations to Christina on her new role.

As Senior Leaders of Science and Technology, Marc and Christina will assist with strategy and provide quality assurance of deliverables. They will also lead business development pursuits to cultivate client relationships and continue expanding AKF’s growing Science and Technology portfolio.

Paul, Marc, and Christina’s leadership will steer AKF project design toward innovation that powers human potential in research and discovery.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07d0eb81-65be-4846-ab2b-2334b69f16f1