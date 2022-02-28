Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey Promotes Jackie Thermidor to Branch President

Fairfield, NJ, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey (CMC NJ) is pleased to announce the promotion of Jackie Thermidor, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM® to president.

Ms. Thermidor is an industry veteran with more than 20 years’ experience in residential property management. She joined the CMC NJ team in 2004 as a portfolio manager. In 2017, Ms. Thermidor was promoted to the vice president role, where she worked to onboard new clients, facilitate education programs for clients and employees, and lead a team of committed community managers.

Ms. Thermidor assumes the branch president role from Michael Pesce, PCAM®, who will continue his 30+ year career with CMC NJ as an executive consultant, working closely with developing communities.

Ms. Thermidor is also an active industry volunteer. She currently serves as a member of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) New Jersey chapter’s legislative action committee, and previously served as a member of the chapter’s conference & expo Committee from 2018 to 2021. In addition, Ms. Thermidor is a CAI-certified mediator and a recipient of the 2017 Candice Bladt Community Manager of the Year award.

“In her more than 15 years of service to CMC NJ, Jackie has continually illustrated a drive and commitment to our clients that has been a significant asset to our success,” stated Nancy Hastings, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa regional vice president-eastern region. “Jackie’s passion for serving our communities and building strong teams will continue to enhance the five-star customer service that Community Management Corporation, NJ is known for.”

Ms. Thermidor holds a Bachelor’s in Economics from Fordham University and a certificate in Building and Property Management from the NYU Real Estate Institute. She also holds her Certified Manager of Community Associations(CMCA®) designation from the Community Associations Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and her Association Management Specialist (AMS®) and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designations from CAI.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-

Attachment