Eguana Expands Energy Storage Power Controls Platform to Include the Eguana Enfuse suite of Microinverters

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) today announced it has expanded its power controls platform to include solar PV microinverter solutions. The Eguana Enfuse micro inverter line has been developed to accept higher power than competitive products delivering up to 15% more energy annually. Inclusive of single, dual, and quad PV module configurations the Enfuse line allows installers and homeowners to maximize rooftop solar configurations with fewer parts providing a more efficient installation process, better reliability and the most cost effective microinverter solution in the market.



The updated platform offers a seamless customer experience, enhanced system performance, and a single point of contact for installation support, product training, and after sales service. Our energy storage solutions will remain universally compatible with third party PV inverters, inclusive of retrofit installations.

“The Enfuse line of microinverters is launching at the perfect time,” commented Brent Harris, Founder and EVP at Eguana. “Solar sales have historically been driven by savings calculations with energy storage solutions presented as an optional luxury addition. Today, energy storage has taken center stage with the focus on grid transformation, resiliency, and distributed power through virtual power plants, the solar array is becoming the charging accessory for storage system infrastructure.”

Eguana Chief Executive Justin Holland added “We’re excited to offer an integrated energy solution with such a compelling product line-up that offers simplicity to customers, distributors, and white label partners. Enfuse will be available in the US for Spring 2022 and we expect quick uptake of our micro inverters beyond our storage market channels. Availability in other global markets will follow over the next two quarters.”

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe, Australia and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech

