SmileDirectClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $126 million, a decrease of 31.6% over the prior year period.

Net loss of $(95) million, a decrease of $62 million over the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(62) million, a decrease of $69 million over the prior year period.

Diluted EPS of $(0.25), a decrease of $0.16 over the prior year period.

2021 Financial Highlights

FY 2021 total revenue of $638 million, a decrease of 2.9% over the prior year.

Net loss of $(336) million, a decrease of $57 million over the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(133) million, a decrease of $56 million over the prior year.

Diluted EPS of $(0.87), a decrease of $0.15 over the prior year.

Key Operating Metrics

Fourth quarter unique aligner shipments of 66,133.

Fourth quarter average aligner gross sales price (“ASP”) of $1,899 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $1,820 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Our fourth quarter results are in-line with the guidance that we provided on our third quarter earnings call. The macroeconomic headwinds impacting the spending of our core demographic and our business have continued from early in the summer and through the fourth quarter,” said David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of SmileDirectClub. “We took actions in January to reduce costs to optimize our operating structure and focus investments on our core growth initiatives with the clearest path to profitability. Our business strategy remains consistent to make oral care accessible, affordable and available to everyone, with our tactics focused on driving our business forward despite the challenges impacting our current customer base. We constantly monitor our customer’s challenges and preferences while continuing to focus efforts to move upstream with higher income demographics through our challenger campaign, investing in our professional channel – the Partner Network, and inspiring consumers through our branding efforts, including the creation of our Confidence Council. We remain optimistic on our business outlook for 2022 and beyond.”

Business Outlook

SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves and deserves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. Every decision and investment the Company has made is to support and expand this mission and enable its long-term growth potential. SmileDirectClub possesses the unique assets and innovation to disrupt the incumbents, the agility to adjust to the needs of its customer, and a sustainable brand that is top of mind with consumers. The Company has been issued 32 patents and counting for its innovations in orthodontic treatment planning, aligner manufacturing, smile scanning technologies, its proprietary telehealth platform and a variety of other areas. There are many more patents pending and in the pipeline in both the US and abroad on various technologies relating to data capture, 3D image capture, intraoral scanning, monitoring, manufacturing, and consumer products. In addition, the Company has enabled treatment for over 1.5 million customers, built the only end-to-end vertically integrated platform for the consumer at scale, created a Dental Partner Network with 657 global practices that are live or pending training, created oral care products available at over 12,900 retail stores worldwide, and remains the strongest teledentistry brand in terms of aided and unaided awareness.

When consumers are considering straightening their teeth, they typically do one or all of the following: One, they search online to understand their options; two, they might ask a dentist; and three, they might ask a friend or family member which option they should choose. Based on the Company’s research, consumers have noted its product and customer experience is nearly identical to Invisalign, 60% less expensive, and more convenient. For other teledentistry platforms, its research showed that significantly fewer customers would recommend those brands compared with SmileDirectClub customers. The U.S. Brand Tracker fourth quarter survey separately noted that the Company’s unaided and aided brand awareness continued its trend of separation from its teledentistry competitors and closer awareness compared with Invisalign on key topics such as “a legitimate orthodontic option for straightening teeth” and “helps transform individuals through confident smiles they love.”

In addition to these investments in influencing consumer decision making, the Company will continue to make strategic investments in penetrating new demographics to drive controlled growth, while also executing against its profitability goals. Lastly, favorable industry dynamics continue to increase with broader acceptance of telehealth and specifically tele-dentistry, minimal penetration against the total addressable market, a number of recent regulatory wins that should help remove barriers to access to care, and clear aligners gaining share in the overall industry.

Full Year 2022 Guidance

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company expects total revenue to be in the range of $600 million to $650 million. While macroeconomic trends persist into 2022 from a demand perspective, the Company notes that its business can be highly variable on a month-to-month or quarter-to-quarter basis.

The assumptions underlying the revenue estimate include:

Low end of range represents continued worsening of core consumer

High end assumes macro headwinds eases in back half of 2022

The full year 2022 costs and capital outlook include (see Company’s supplemental earnings presentation for more insights regarding these assumptions):

Gross margin range (as a percentage of total revenues) of 72.5% to 75.0%

Adjusted EBITDA range of ($75 million) to ($25 million)

CapEx range of $60 million to $70 million

One-Time costs range of $20 million to $25 million

Revenue and expense guidance does not include outsized contributions or investments in any potential accelerated expansion of the Partner Network or SmileShop footprint. Any potential topline benefits or investments from the acceleration of these initiatives will be discussed during upcoming quarterly calls.

SmileDirectClub, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash $ 224,860 $ 316,724 Accounts receivable, net 184,558 221,973 Inventories 40,803 29,247 Prepaid and other current assets 17,519 12,832 Total current assets 467,740 580,776 Accounts receivable, net, non-current 59,210 71,355 Property, plant and equipment, net 227,201 189,995 Operating lease right-of-use asset 24,927 31,176 Other assets 15,480 11,487 Total assets $ 794,558 $ 884,789 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Accounts payable $ 19,922 $ 36,848 Accrued liabilities 122,066 100,589 Deferred revenue 20,258 26,619 Current portion of long-term debt 10,997 15,664 Other current liabilities 4,997 6,821 Total current liabilities 178,240 186,541 Long-term debt, net of current portion 729,973 392,939 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 20,352 27,771 Other long-term liabilities 347 43,400 Total liabilities 928,912 650,651 Equity (Deficit) Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 and 119,280,781 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 115,429,319 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 12 11 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 and 269,243,501 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 270,908,566 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 27 27 Additional paid-in-capital 448,867 483,393 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 293 (102 ) Accumulated deficit (295,321 ) (192,879 ) Noncontrolling interest (305,852 ) (73,932 ) Warrants 17,620 17,620 Total equity (deficit) (134,354 ) 234,138 Total liabilities and equity (deficit) $ 794,558 $ 884,789



SmileDirectClub, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue, net $ 116,507 $ 172,577 $ 594,692 $ 607,373 Financing revenue 9,779 11,979 42,919 49,407 Total revenues 126,286 184,556 637,611 656,780 Cost of revenues 44,364 48,539 177,597 206,852 Gross profit 81,922 136,017 460,014 449,928 Marketing and selling expenses 99,209 79,355 388,450 322,919 General and administrative expenses 73,791 78,154 325,569 311,982 Lease abandonment and impairment of long-lived assets 103 (3,136 ) 1,481 25,457 Other store closure and related costs 2,039 844 3,798 7,034 Loss from operations (93,220 ) (19,200 ) (259,284 ) (217,464 ) Interest expense 1,877 15,383 23,154 45,010 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 47,631 13,781 Other expense (income) 576 (3,009 ) 4,313 (878 ) Net loss before provision for income tax expense (benefit) (95,673 ) (31,574 ) (334,382 ) (275,377 ) Provision for income tax expense (benefit) (308 ) 1,377 1,268 3,122 Net loss (95,365 ) (32,951 ) (335,650 ) (278,499 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (66,104 ) (23,224 ) (233,208 ) (200,133 ) Net loss attributable to SmileDirectClub, Inc. $ (29,261 ) $ (9,727 ) $ (102,442 ) $ (78,366 ) Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.25 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.71 ) Diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.72 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 119,188,971 114,008,652 118,360,801 109,854,360 Diluted 388,432,472 386,128,446 387,775,890 385,200,442



SmileDirectClub, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net loss $ (335,650 ) $ (278,499 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 70,113 56,390 Deferred loan cost amortization 5,148 4,407 Equity-based compensation 44,628 44,903 Loss on extinguishment of debt 47,631 13,594 Paid in kind interest expense 3,324 8,450 Asset impairment and related charges 1,481 27,767 Other non-cash operating activities 372 10,071 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 49,560 52,400 Inventories (11,775 ) (11,602 ) Prepaid and other current assets (8,733 ) (378 ) Accounts payable (11,296 ) (7,670 ) Accrued liabilities 10,039 (4,585 ) Deferred revenue (6,361 ) 1,184 Net cash used in operating activities (141,519 ) (83,568 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets (106,567 ) (97,141 ) Net cash used in investing activities (106,567 ) (97,141 ) Financing Activities IPO proceeds, net of discount and related fees — (1,155 ) Proceeds from warrant exercise — 922 Repurchase of Class A shares to cover employee tax withholdings (10,028 ) (9,901 ) Proceeds from stock purchase plan 1,031 — Repayment of HPS Credit Facility (396,497 ) — Payment of extinguishment costs (37,701 ) — Proceeds from HPS Credit Facility and Warrants, net — 388,000 Borrowings of long-term debt 747,500 16,807 Payments of issuance costs (21,179 ) (11,784 ) Purchase of capped call transactions (69,518 ) — Final payment of Align arbitration (43,400 ) — Principal payments on long-term debt (4,609 ) (194,439 ) Payments of finance leases (11,055 ) (10,138 ) Other 1,173 663 Net cash provided by financing activities 155,717 178,975 Effect of exchange rates change on cash and cash equivalents 505 — Decrease in cash (91,864 ) (1,734 ) Cash at beginning of period 316,724 318,458 Cash at end of period $ 224,860 $ 316,724

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”). We provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure below and in our Current Report on Form 8-K announcing our quarterly earnings results, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and our website at investors.smiledirectclub.com.

We utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, to evaluate our actual operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), equity-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment of long-lived assets, abandonment and other related charges and certain other non-operating expenses, such as one-time store closure costs associated with our real estate repositioning strategy, severance, retention and other labor costs, certain one-time legal settlement costs, and unrealized foreign currency adjustments. We use Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating our performance when we believe that certain items are not indicative of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to management regarding our operating performance, and we believe it will provide the same to members/stockholders.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA will provide useful information to members/stockholders about our performance, financial condition, and results of operations for the following reasons: (i) Adjusted EBITDA is among the measures used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, lenders, and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA does not have a definition under GAAP, and our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as, or comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth below.



SmileDirectClub, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)