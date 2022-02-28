Fate Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress

Enrollment Ongoing in Multi-dose, Multi-cycle Escalation Cohort of FT596+R at 900 Million Cells per Dose for R/R BCL; Interim Phase 1 Data of 16 Patients Showed 69% ORR and 56% CR in Single-dose Escalation Cohorts of FT596+R at ≥90 Million Cells



Granted RMAT Designation for FT516 in R/R DLBCL; Enrollment Ongoing in Multi-dose, Multi-cycle Expansion Cohorts at 900 Million Cells per Dose in Disease-specific Indications, including Aggressive BCL in Patients Previously Treated with Autologous CD19-targeted CAR T-cell Therapy

Initial FT819 Dose-Escalation Cohort Cleared with No DLTs for R/R BCL in Landmark Phase 1 Study of Off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR T-cell Therapy

Preclinical Milestone Reached for Second Product Candidate under Janssen Collaboration

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer, today reported business highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“We have begun 2022 with strong clinical and regulatory momentum driving our off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived NK cell programs in relapsed / refractory lymphoma, and look forward to working with the FDA under the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to accelerate therapeutic development in areas of significant unmet need, such as patients who have progressed following autologous CAR T-cell therapy, and to bringing transformative cell therapies to patients in the community setting including as part of early-line treatment,” said Scott Wolchko, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fate Therapeutics. “We maintain a strong financial position and are poised in 2022 to achieve key clinical milestones and data read-outs across our wholly-owned disease franchises, to extend our leadership in the manufacture and CMC of iPSC-derived cell therapies with the launch of our second cGMP manufacturing facility, and to bring new multiplexed-engineered NK and T-cell product candidates to patients.”

B-cell Malignancy Disease Franchise

FT596+R Multi-dose, Multi-cycle Escalation Cohort Enrolling at 900 Million Cells per Dose. The first patients have been treated with a multi-dose, multi-cycle treatment schedule of FT596 in combination with rituximab (FT596+R) for relapsed / refractory (r/r) B-cell lymphoma (BCL) in the dose-escalation stage of the Company’s multi-center Phase 1 study. FT596 is being administered on Day 1 and Day 15 at 900 million cells per dose in each cycle, with the potential to dose escalate to 1.8 billion cells per dose. The Company plans to initiate multiple disease-specific, dose-expansion cohorts in the first quarter of 2022.

At the 63 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in December, the Company presented positive interim Phase 1 clinical data from the single-dose escalation cohorts of its FT596 Phase 1 study. In the second (90 million cells; n=4), third (300 million cells; n=6), and fourth (900 million cells; n=6) single-dose escalation cohorts of FT596+R, 11 of 16 patients (69%) achieved an objective response (ORR), including nine patients (56%) who achieved a complete response (CR), on Day 29 as assessed by PET-CT scan per Lugano 2014 criteria. As of the data cutoff date of October 11, 2021, of the 10 patients in the second and third single-dose escalation cohorts, six patients responded and were evaluable for duration of response assessment. Five patients, all of whom were treated with a second FT596+R single-dose cycle, continued in ongoing response at a median follow-up of 4.6 months, including two patients in ongoing CR at 6.0 and 10.8 months; and one patient, who was treated with a second FT596+R single-dose cycle, reached six months in CR and subsequently had disease progression at 6.7 months. Treatment with FT596+R was well tolerated, with two low-grade adverse events (one Grade 1, one Grade 2) of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and no adverse events of immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) or graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). RMAT Designation Granted by FDA for FT516 in R/R DLBCL. In December, the Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to FT516 for the treatment of r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). RMAT designation is designed to expedite the development and review of regenerative medicine therapies that have demonstrated the potential to address an unmet medical need based on preliminary clinical evidence, and allows for early interactions with the FDA, including to discuss efficient drug development and pathways for accelerated approval. The Company plans to discuss its manufacturing, CMC, and pivotal study design with the FDA during the first half of 2022. In its ongoing FT516 Phase 1 clinical trial, the Company is currently enrolling patients in three disease-specific expansion cohorts at 900 million cells per dose, each of which uses cyclophosphamide (Cy) and fludarabine (Flu) as conditioning chemotherapy: patients with r/r aggressive lymphomas who have previously been treated with CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy; patients with r/r aggressive lymphomas who are naïve to treatment with CD19-targeted CAR T-cell therapy; and patients with r/r follicular lymphoma. In addition, the Company is also enrolling patients in a fourth expansion cohort, without Cy/Flu conditioning chemotherapy, adding FT516 to rituximab plus bendamustine (R-Benda), a standard-of-care treatment regimen for BCL.

AML Disease Franchise

Enrollment Ongoing in Two FT538 Phase 1 Clinical Trials. The Company’s Phase 1 study of FT538 as monotherapy and an investigator-initiated study of FT538 in combination with the CD38-targeted monoclonal antibody daratumumab are each currently enrolling patients in the second multi-dose escalation cohort (300 million cells per dose) for r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The combination of FT538 with daratumumab is designed to exploit the product candidate’s proprietary high-affinity, non-cleavable (hnCD16) receptor and CD38 knock-out (CD38KO) to recognize, bind, and kill CD38+ leukemic blasts through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC).



Multiple Myeloma Franchise

First Patients Treated in FT576 Phase 1 Study. FT576 is derived from a clonal master iPSC line engineered with four functional components (CAR-BCMA + hnCD16 + IL-15RF + CD38KO) designed to enable multi-antigen targeting of myeloma cells, augment ADCC, promote NK cell activation without exogenous cytokine support, enhance NK cell persistence and prevent anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody-induced fratricide. The Company has treated the first patients in its multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial to assess single-dose and multi-dose treatment regimens of FT576 as monotherapy and in combination with daratumumab for the treatment of r/r multiple myeloma (MM).

Solid Tumor Franchise

First Patients Treated in Phase 1 Study of FT538 in Combination with Monoclonal Antibody Therapy. The Company has treated the first patients in its multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety and activity of three once-weekly doses of FT538 in combination with monoclonal antibody therapy for advanced solid tumors. The clinical protocol includes combination with each of four monoclonal antibodies: EGFR-targeted cetuximab; HER2-targeted trastuzumab; PD1-targeted pembrolizumab; and PDL1-targeted avelumab. Each patient is eligible to receive up to two FT538 treatment cycles, and additional FT538 treatment cycles may be administered to patients that achieve initial clinical response. These off-the-shelf treatment cycles are designed to be administered in the outpatient setting.

Other Corporate Highlights

Preclinical Milestone Reached for Second Product Candidate under Janssen Collaboration. In January 2022, Janssen elected to initiate IND-enabling activities for a second iPSC-derived CAR NK cell product candidate incorporating a Janssen proprietary antigen binding domain, triggering the payment of a milestone fee to the Company under the collaboration.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results & 2022 Guidance

Cash & Investment Position: Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2021 were $716.6 million. Cash use in the fourth quarter included a $20 million milestone payment to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center associated with the treatment of the first patient with FT819.

About Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC Product Platform

The Company’s proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform enables mass production of off-the-shelf, engineered, homogeneous cell products that are designed to be administered with multiple doses to deliver more effective pharmacologic activity, including in combination with other cancer treatments. Human iPSCs possess the unique dual properties of unlimited self-renewal and differentiation potential into all cell types of the body. The Company’s first-of-kind approach involves engineering human iPSCs in a one-time genetic modification event and selecting a single engineered iPSC for maintenance as a clonal master iPSC line. Analogous to master cell lines used to manufacture biopharmaceutical drug products such as monoclonal antibodies, clonal master iPSC lines are a renewable source for manufacturing cell therapy products which are well-defined and uniform in composition, can be mass produced at significant scale in a cost-effective manner, and can be delivered off-the-shelf for patient treatment. As a result, the Company’s platform is uniquely designed to overcome numerous limitations associated with the production of cell therapies using patient- or donor-sourced cells, which is logistically complex and expensive and is subject to batch-to-batch and cell-to-cell variability that can affect clinical safety and efficacy. Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC product platform is supported by an intellectual property portfolio of over 350 issued patents and 150 pending patent applications.

About FT516

FT516 is an investigational, universal, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line engineered to express a novel high-affinity 158V, non-cleavable CD16 (hnCD16) Fc receptor, which has been modified to prevent its down-regulation and to enhance its binding to tumor-targeting antibodies. CD16 mediates antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), a potent anti-tumor mechanism by which NK cells recognize, bind and kill antibody-coated cancer cells. ADCC is dependent on NK cells maintaining stable and effective expression of CD16, which has been shown to undergo considerable down-regulation in cancer patients. In addition, CD16 occurs in two variants, 158V or 158F, that elicit high or low binding affinity, respectively, to the Fc domain of therapeutic antibodies. Numerous clinical studies with FDA-approved tumor-targeting antibodies, including rituximab, trastuzumab and cetuximab, have demonstrated that patients homozygous for the 158V variant, which is present in only about 15% of patients, have improved clinical outcomes. FT516 is being investigated in a multi-dose Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and in combination with CD20-targeted monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma (NCT04023071).

About FT596

FT596 is an investigational, universal, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line engineered with three anti-tumor functional modalities: a proprietary chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) optimized for NK cell biology that targets B-cell antigen CD19; a novel high-affinity 158V, non-cleavable CD16 (hnCD16) Fc receptor, which has been modified to prevent its down-regulation and to enhance its binding to tumor-targeting antibodies; and an IL-15 receptor fusion (IL-15RF) that augments NK cell activity. In preclinical studies of FT596, the Company has demonstrated that dual activation of the CAR19 and hnCD16 targeting receptors enhances cytotoxic activity and prevents antigen escape, indicating that multi-antigen engagement may elicit a deeper and more durable response. Additionally, in a humanized mouse model of lymphoma, FT596 in combination with the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody rituximab showed enhanced killing of tumor cells in vivo as compared to rituximab alone. FT596 is being investigated in a multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma as a monotherapy and in combination with rituximab, and for the treatment of relapsed / refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) as a monotherapy and in combination with obinutuzumab (NCT04245722).

About FT819

FT819 is an investigational, universal, off-the-shelf, T-cell receptor (TCR)-less CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell cancer immunotherapy derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line, which is engineered with the following features designed to improve the safety and efficacy of CAR19 T-cell therapy: a novel 1XX CAR signaling domain, which has been shown to extend T-cell effector function without eliciting exhaustion; integration of the CAR19 transgene directly into the T-cell receptor alpha constant (TRAC) locus, which has been shown to promote uniform CAR19 expression and enhanced T-cell potency; and complete bi-allelic disruption of TCR expression for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease. FT819 demonstrated antigen-specific cytolytic activity in vitro against CD19-expressing leukemia and lymphoma cell lines comparable to that of primary CAR T cells, and persisted and maintained tumor clearance in the bone marrow in an in vivo disseminated xenograft model of lymphoblastic leukemia. FT819 is being investigated in a multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory B-cell malignancies, including B-cell lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (NCT04629729).

About FT538

FT538 is an investigational, universal, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line engineered with three functional components: a novel high-affinity 158V, non-cleavable CD16 (hnCD16) Fc receptor, which has been modified to prevent its down-regulation and to enhance its binding to tumor-targeting antibodies; an IL-15 receptor fusion (IL-15RF) that augments NK cell activity; and the deletion of the CD38 gene (CD38KO), which promotes persistence and function in high oxidative stress environments. FT538 is designed to enhance innate immunity in cancer patients, where endogenous NK cells are typically diminished in both number and function due to prior treatment regimens and tumor suppressive mechanisms. In preclinical studies, FT538 has shown superior NK cell effector function, as compared to peripheral blood NK cells, with the potential to confer significant anti-tumor activity to patients through multiple mechanisms of action. FT538 is being investigated in a multi-dose Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and in combination with daratumumab, a CD38-targeted monoclonal antibody therapy, for the treatment of multiple myeloma (NCT04614636). FT538 is also being investigated in a multi-dose Phase 1 clinical trial in combination with one of an array of tumor-targeting monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors (NCT05069935).

About FT576

FT576 is an investigational, universal, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line engineered with four functional components: a proprietary chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) optimized for NK cell biology that targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA); a novel high-affinity 158V, non-cleavable CD16 (hnCD16) Fc receptor, which has been modified to prevent its down-regulation and to enhance its binding to tumor-targeting antibodies; an IL-15 receptor fusion (IL-15RF) that augments NK cell activity; and the deletion of the CD38 gene (CD38KO), which promotes persistence and function in high oxidative stress environments. In preclinical studies, FT576 has demonstrated that the high-avidity binding of the BCMA-targeted CAR construct enables sustained tumor control in against various multiple myeloma cell lines, including in long-term in vivo xenograft mouse models. Additionally, in combination with daratumumab, FT576 has shown complete tumor clearance and improved survival compared to primary BCMA-targeted CAR T cells in a disseminated xenograft model of multiple myeloma. FT576 is being investigated in a multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma as a monotherapy and in combination with daratumumab (NCT05182073).

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens using chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Collaboration revenue $ 17,067 $ 15,896 $ 55,846 $ 31,434 Operating expenses: Research and development 69,514 38,982 215,519 125,623 General and administrative 16,935 10,313 57,321 33,896 Total operating expenses 86,449 49,295 272,840 159,519 Loss from operations (69,382 ) (33,399 ) (216,994 ) (128,085 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 297 345 1,309 2,400 Interest expense - - - - Change in fair value of stock price

appreciation milestones 464 (20,058 ) 3,534 (47,702 ) Total other income (expense), net 761 (19,713 ) 4,843 (45,302 ) Net loss $ (68,621 ) $ (53,112 ) $ (212,151 ) $ (173,387 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities,

net (689 ) (244 ) (832 ) 48 Comprehensive loss $ (69,310 ) $ (53,356 ) $ (212,983 ) $ (173,339 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.72 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (2.24 ) $ (2.10 ) Weighted–average common shares used to

compute basic and diluted net loss per share 95,788,351 87,358,287 94,747,311 82,385,319

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31,

December 31, 2021

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,583 $ 167,347 Accounts receivable 8,676 5,515 Short-term investments and related maturity receivables 482,327 315,569 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,826 5,892 Total current assets 633,412 494,323 Long-term investments 100,664 — Operating lease right-of-use asset 70,720 67,084 Other long-term assets 116,659 61,050 Total assets $ 921,455 $ 622,457 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 51,024 $ 21,847 Deferred revenue, current portion 21,483 21,144 CIRM award liability, current portion 3,200 3,200 Operating lease liability, current portion 5,577 3,355 Stock price appreciation milestones, current portion — 36,018 Total current liabilities 81,284 85,564 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 27,124 46,021 CIRM award liability, net of current portion 800 800 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 109,241 93,943 Stock price appreciation milestones, net of current portion 24,168 11,684 Stockholders’ equity 678,838 384,445 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 921,455 622,457

