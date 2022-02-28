AAON Reports Sales and Earnings and Backlog for 2021

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), a leader in innovation and production of premium quality, highly energy efficient HVAC products for nonresidential buildings, today announced its results for the fourth quarter of 2021.



AAON reported record fourth quarter revenue of $136.3 million, up 16.8% from the prior-year quarter. Price increases contributed approximately 10.0% to revenue growth in the quarter. However, gross profit declined 21.7% to $26.5 million, or 19.5% of sales. Gross profit was impacted by supply chain issues, which constrained production, led to operational inefficiencies and unabsorbed fixed costs, and exacerbated the adverse effects of inflation by slowing the turnover of our lower priced backlog and delaying the throughput of orders placed after recent price increases. This resulted in net income of $6.2 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.11, down year over year 68.6%, compared to $0.35 in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding one-time items, including acquisition-related transaction fees of $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $6.4 million of gain on insurance recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2020, non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share was $0.181, down year over year 35.7%, compared to $0.281 in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Highlights: Three Months Ended

December 31, % Years Ending

December 31, % 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change (in thousands, except share and per share data) (in thousands, except share and per share data) GAAP Measures Net sales $ 136,282 $ 116,700 16.8 % $ 534,517 $ 514,551 3.9 % Gross profit $ 26,547 33,923 (21.7 )% 137,830 155,849 (11.6 )% Gross profit margin 19.5 % 29.1 % 25.8 % 30.3 % Operating income $ 5,443 25,718 (78.8 )% 69,253 101,836 (32.0 )% Operating margin 4.0 % 22.0 % 13.0 % 19.8 % Net income $ 6,186 $ 18,892 (67.3 )% $ 58,758 $ 79,009 (25.6 )% Earnings per diluted share $ 0.11 $ 0.35 (68.6 )% $ 1.09 $ 1.49 (26.8 )% Diluted average shares 53,948,763 53,469,759 0.9 % 53,728,989 53,061,169 1.3 % Non-GAAP Measures Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 $ 9,523 $ 14,771 (35.5 )% $ 62,095 $ 74,888 (17.1 )% Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share1 $ 0.18 $ 0.28 (35.7 )% $ 1.16 $ 1.41 (17.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 17,208 $ 26,637 (35.4 )% $ 103,587 $ 121,746 (14.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin1 12.6 % 22.8 % 19.4 % 23.7 % 1These are non-GAAP measures. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation to GAAP measures.

The Company finished the fourth quarter of 2021 with a backlog of $260.2 million, up 249.6% from $74.4 million a year ago, and up 43.1% from $181.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Excluding BasX's backlog, organic backlog was up 200.7% from the prior year quarter.

Backlog December 31, 2021 September 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Backlog $ 260,164 $ 181,813 $ 138,131 $ 96,733 $ 74,417 Year over year change 249.6 % 114.2 % 33.4 % (19.1 )% (47.9 )%

On December 10, 2021, AAON completed the acquisition of BasX, LLC (doing business as BasX Solutions, "BasX"), which included an upfront cash payment of $107.8 million, including acquisition-related transaction fees, net of cash acquired. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had liquidity of $61.1 million compared to liquidity of $107.2 million at December 31, 2020. We believe the Company's senior credit facility provides adequate capacity to fund working capital needs and continue our investment in long-term growth.

Rebecca Thompson, CFO, commented, “We are very comfortable with our financial position at the end of 2021. Our balance sheet remains in a very strong position and we will continue to invest in our long-term growth plans. Capital expenditures in 2021 were $55.4 million, compared to $67.8 million in 2020. We anticipate a capital expenditure budget of $100.4 million for 2022.”

Gary Fields, President and CEO, stated, “I am extremely pleased with the growth we have seen in our backlog and new bookings. Backlog is up year over year 249.6% and new bookings have maintained the strong levels we saw in the second and third quarter. Moreover, strong demand trends continued into early 2022. The growth reflects several factors, including solid end-market demand, market share gains, competitive lead times, the strengthening of our independent sales channel and the compelling value proposition AAON equipment offers.”

Mr. Fields continued, "While we are pleased with demand and the market share gains, sales and earnings results were disappointing. The primary factors that contributed to the lower than anticipated profits were supply chain constraints and material inflation. Supply chain constraints escalated for us in October and November, which led to lower production and less cost absorption. Meanwhile, our cost structure has been rising as we have been increasing headcount due to our rising backlog and in anticipation of the robust growth we foresee in 2022. Furthermore, production constraints magnify the price/cost inflation effect. Lower production means we were not churning through the lower priced backlog fast enough, delaying the recovery in gross profit. In addition to all of this, supply chain constraints created many operational inefficiencies. All in, this led to the underwhelming gross profit and earnings.”

Mr. Fields continued, “On a positive note, we believe the worst of the supply chain constraints are behind us. December was a solid month as far as production and gross profit, and we have seen month-to-month improvement in January and February. Furthermore, the margin profile of our backlog is the highest it has been in about nine months. With less supply chain constraints, higher production capacity, and a large backlog with an improving margin profile, we anticipate production and margins to improve significantly through the first half of 2022."

Mr. Fields concluded, "The challenges we, as well as much of the manufacturing sector, faced in 2021 were truly unprecedented, at least in respect to the last 30 years. In my view, we have navigated the headwinds extremely well and I am very proud of our team. I also believe we are emerging from these challenges as a much stronger Company, which will help us better execute and absorb the robust growth we are anticipating. Despite the recently disappointing results, we remain extremely optimistic on the fundamentals of the business. Our legacy business and the recently acquired BasX both have robust backlogs with paths for significant margin improvement in 2022 and beyond. We continue to believe the Company is best positioned to benefit from an increased focus on decarbonization, electrification, energy efficiency, indoor air quality and cloud-based infrastructure, and we are investing to take advantage of the robust growth we foresee."

About AAON

AAON, Inc. engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of premium air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom, and custom rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ending

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net sales $ 136,282 $ 116,700 $ 534,517 $ 514,551 Cost of sales 109,735 82,777 396,687 358,702 Gross profit 26,547 33,923 137,830 155,849 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,110 14,622 68,598 60,491 Gain on disposal of assets and insurance recoveries (6 ) (6,417 ) (21 ) (6,478 ) Income from operations 5,443 25,718 69,253 101,836 Interest (expense) income, net (121 ) (2 ) (132 ) 88 Other income, net 24 31 61 51 Income before taxes 5,346 25,747 69,182 101,975 Income tax (benefit) provision (840 ) 6,855 10,424 22,966 Net income $ 6,186 $ 18,892 $ 58,758 $ 79,009 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.36 $ 1.12 $ 1.51 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.35 $ 1.09 $ 1.49 Cash dividends declared per common share: $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 52,467,696 52,240,829 52,404,199 52,168,679 Diluted 53,948,763 53,469,759 53,728,989 53,061,169





AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets (in thousands, except share and per share data) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,859 $ 79,025 Restricted cash 628 3,263 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $549 and $506, respectively 70,780 47,387 Income tax receivable 5,723 4,587 Inventories, net 130,270 82,219 Contract assets 5,749 — Prepaid expenses and other 2,071 3,770 Total current assets 218,080 220,251 Property, plant and equipment: Land 5,016 4,072 Buildings 135,861 122,171 Machinery and equipment 318,259 281,266 Furniture and fixtures 23,072 18,956 Total property, plant and equipment 482,208 426,465 Less: Accumulated depreciation 224,146 203,125 Property, plant and equipment, net 258,062 223,340 Intangible assets, net 70,121 38 Goodwill 85,727 3,229 Right of use assets 16,974 1,571 Other long-term assets 1,216 579 Total assets $ 650,180 $ 449,008 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 29,020 12,447 Accrued liabilities 50,206 46,586 Contract liabilities 7,542 — Total current liabilities 86,768 59,033 Revolving credit facility, long-term 40,000 — Deferred tax liabilities 31,993 28,324 Other long-term liabilities 18,843 4,423 New market tax credit obligation 6,406 6,363 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued — — Common stock, $.004 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 52,527,985 and 52,224,767 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 210 209 Additional paid-in capital 81,654 5,161 Retained earnings 384,306 345,495 Total stockholders' equity 466,170 350,865 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 650,180 $ 449,008





AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Years Ending

December 31, 2021 2020 Operating Activities (in thousands) Net income $ 58,758 $ 79,009 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,343 25,634 Amortization of debt issuance cost 43 43 Amortization of right of use assets 73 — Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments 43 153 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 629 1,108 Share-based compensation 11,812 11,342 Gain on disposition of assets and insurance recoveries (21 ) (6,478 ) Foreign currency transaction gain (1 ) (12 ) Interest income on note receivable (24 ) (24 ) Deferred income taxes 3,669 13,027 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,737 ) 19,859 Income tax receivable (1,136 ) (3,815 ) Inventories (45,955 ) (9,726 ) Contract assets 1,886 — Prepaid expenses and other 1,374 (2,364 ) Accounts payable 10,899 (2,155 ) Contract liabilities (229 ) — Deferred revenue 447 1,010 Accrued liabilities and donations (1,690 ) 2,203 Net cash provided by operating activities 61,183 128,814 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (55,362 ) (67,802 ) Cash paid in business combination, net of cash acquired (103,430 ) — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 19 60 Insurance proceeds — 6,417 Principal payments from note receivable 54 52 Net cash used in investing activities (158,719 ) (61,273 ) Financing Activities Borrowings under revolving credit facility 40,000 — Stock options exercised 21,148 21,418 Repurchase of stock (20,876 ) (30,060 ) Employee taxes paid by withholding shares (1,590 ) (1,169 ) Dividends paid to stockholders (19,947 ) (19,815 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 18,735 (29,626 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (78,801 ) 37,915 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 82,288 44,373 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 3,487 $ 82,288

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the Company’s business trends and operating performance as they are used by management to better understand operating performance. Since adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income adjusted for any one-time events, such as acquisition related costs or insurance proceeds received, net of profit sharing and tax effect, in the periods presented

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to non-GAAP adjusted net income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ending

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net income, a GAAP disclosure $ 6,186 $ 18,892 $ 58,758 $ 79,009 Acquisition-related fees 4,367 — 4,367 — Insurance recoveries — (6,417 ) — (6,417 ) Profit sharing effect (437 ) 642 (437 ) 642 Tax effect (593 ) 1,654 (593 ) 1,654 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 9,523 $ 14,771 $ 62,095 $ 74,888 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.18 $ 0.28 $ 1.16 $ 1.41

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations. The Company defines EBITDA as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense (income), net and (3) income tax expense. EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP.

The Company’s EBITDA measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the Company’s operations. EBITDA is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. EBITDA, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company’s management team and by other users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA adjusted by items in non-GAAP adjusted net income, above, except for taxes, as taxes are already excluded from EBITDA.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ending

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net income, a GAAP measure $ 6,186 $ 18,892 $ 58,758 $ 79,009 Depreciation and amortization 7,811 6,663 30,343 25,634 Interest expense (income), net 121 2 132 (88 ) Income tax expense (840 ) 6,855 10,424 22,966 EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure 13,278 32,412 99,657 127,521 Acquisition-related fees 4,367 — 4,367 — Insurance recoveries — (6,417 ) — (6,417 ) Profit sharing effect1 (437 ) 642 (437 ) 642 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure $ 17,208 $ 26,637 $ 103,587 $ 121,746 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.6 % 22.8 % 19.4 % 23.7 % 1Profit sharing effect of acquisition-related fees and insurance recoveries in the respective period.



