Metromile Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metromile, Inc. (“Metromile”) (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on its website. The results are accessible on Metromile’s investor relations website at ir.metromile.com.



Due to the pending transaction with Lemonade announced on November 8, 2021, the Company will not host a conference call in conjunction with its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.metromile.com for the latest releases and information.

About Metromile

Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW) is a leading digital insurance platform in the United States. With data science as its foundation, Metromile offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies by the mile instead of the industry’s reliance on approximations that have historically made prices unfair. Metromile’s digitally native offering is built around the modern driver’s needs, featuring automated claims, complimentary smart driving features and annual average savings of 47% over what they were paying their previous auto insurer.

In addition, through Metromile Enterprise, it licenses its technology platform to insurance companies around the world. This cloud-based software as a service enables carriers to operate with greater efficiency, automate claims to expedite resolution, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of employees.

For more information about Metromile, visit www.metromile.com and enterprise.metromile.com

