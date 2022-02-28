Vallon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Meenu Karson to Board of Directors

Global biopharmaceutical industry senior executive with over 15 years of operational leadership with transactional and capital markets experience spanning both private and public large pharma and small biotech companies



Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of CNS disorders, today announced the appointment of Meenu Karson to its Board of Directors.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Karson to our Board of Directors. Over the course of her career, she has led a successful IPO, raised significant capital to advance clinical development programs, and has played a key role leading business and operations for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Her broad expertise, particularly in business development, will be an invaluable asset to our Board as we continue to evolve as a company and advance and grow our pipeline of novel drugs designed to deter abuse,” commented David Baker, President & Chief Executive Officer of Vallon.

“This is an important and pivotal time in the evolution of Vallon. I believe the Company’s abuse-deterrent formulation technology represents an exciting and much-needed shift in the treatment of CNS disorders. As the Company prepares for the catalytic milestones ahead with its development programs, ADAIR and ADMIR, I look forward to working alongside the management team to optimize the potential and positioning for Vallon,” added Ms. Karson

Ms. Karson is a recognized biopharmaceutical executive with a successful track record of strategic leadership and executing transactions and accelerating value-generating milestones. Most recently, Ms. Karson served as the President and CEO of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage company focused on small molecule CFTR modulators to treat cystic fibrosis (CF). Among her achievements during her tenure at Proteostasis Therapeutics, Ms. Karson played a key role in creating value through clinical validation and strategic partnering, raising more than $300 million in crossover and public financings, including the company’s IPO, partnered the company’s non-CF technology platform with Astellas Pharma for milestones of up to $1.2 billion, and positioned the company as the most advanced contender to only commercial player in CF space by completing over 20 clinical studies across more than 80 sites in 20 countries. Prior to that, she served as the President and CEO at Allozyne Inc., a privately held, clinical stage protein bioconjugation company, where she drove accelerated development of the platform technology and clinical pipeline and created strategic partnering opportunities. Other career appointments include Vice President of Business Development and Licensing at Novartis AG, where she was a key member in all licensing strategies, processes and outcomes in Europe and emerging growth markets as well as global M&A, and Chief Business Officer of Bioxell S.p.A. where she led development of all corporate and commercial strategy. Additionally, Ms. Karson currently serves as a Board Member for BIO, Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc. and Fore Biotherapeutics.

Ms. Karson received Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacology from the University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration in Strategy and Finance from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The Company is focused on the development of new medications to help patients with CNS disorders. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, ADAIR, is a novel abuse-deterrent formulation of amphetamine immediate release being developed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

