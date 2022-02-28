Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate at the Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Foghorn will participate on a panel at Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference which is being held virtually March 7th through March 9th, 2022. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® Platform and resulting broad pipeline has the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.



Panel Details

Title: Leukemias/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN) Panel

Panel date and time: Monday, March 7th, 10:30 a.m. ET

Please find a link to the panel here.

A webcast of the panel can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com and will be available for 90 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology with two currently being investigated in clinical studies.

Contact:

Ben Strain, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Media and Investors)

bstrain@foghorntx.com

Gregory Kelley, Ogilvy (Media)

gregory.kelley@ogilvy.com

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors (Investors)

hans@lifesciadvisors.com



