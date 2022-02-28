PubMatic Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended 2021 Financial Results

Delivered record Q4 2021 revenue of $75.6 million, representing 34% growth, GAAP net income margin of 37% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 51%

Full year record revenue of $226.9 million, representing 53% growth, GAAP net income margin of 25% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 42%

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“For the second consecutive year, we delivered an incredible combination of revenue growth and profitability. Organic revenue growth in 2021 was 53% over last year, reflecting significant market share gains in a large and rapidly growing market,” said Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO at PubMatic. “PubMatic delivers the digital advertising supply chain of the future where both publishers and buyers can maximize value. Our infrastructure-driven approach, combined with our usage-based software model, strengthens our competitive advantages and funds continuous innovation and investment in future growth. This flywheel underpins our strong position in the market and I couldn’t be more excited about the number and magnitude of growth opportunities in front of us.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $75.6 million, an increase of 34% over $56.2 million in the same period of 2020;

GAAP net income 1 was $28.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, an increase over net income of $18.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share in the same period of 2020;

was $28.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, an increase over net income of $18.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share in the same period of 2020; Net dollar-based retention 2 was 149% for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2021, an increase from 122% in the comparable trailing twelve month period a year ago;

was 149% for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2021, an increase from 122% in the comparable trailing twelve month period a year ago; Adjusted EBITDA was $38.9 million, or 51% margin, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $26.9 million in the same period of 2020;

Non-GAAP net income was $27.1 million, or $0.48 per non-GAAP diluted share in the fourth quarter, compared to non-GAAP net income of $19.7 million, or $0.36 per non-GAAP diluted share in the same period of 2020; and

Net cash provided by operating activities was $28.5 million, an increase of 230%, compared to $8.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the full year 2021 was $226.9 million, an increase of 53% over $148.7 million in 2020;

GAAP net income 1 was $56.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted share in 2021, an increase over net income of $26.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share in 2020;

was $56.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted share in 2021, an increase over net income of $26.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share in 2020; Adjusted EBITDA was $96.3 million, or 42% margin, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $50.3 million, or 34% margin, in 2020;

Non-GAAP net income was $64.7 million, or $1.14 per non-GAAP diluted share in 2021 compared to non-GAAP net income of $29.7 million, or $0.53 per non-GAAP diluted share in 2020;

Net cash provided by operating activities in 2021 was $88.7 million, an increase of 264%, compared to $24.3 million in the full year 2020; and

Ended 2021 with total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $159.6 million with no debt, an increase of 58% over the full year 2021.

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Business Highlights

For the full year 2021, we processed 92.2 trillion impressions, an increase of 96% over 2020. Since the first quarter of 2020, cost of revenue per million impressions processed declined by nearly 50%;

Revenue from fast-growing advertising formats mobile and omnichannel video, which includes CTV, 3 grew 41% year-over-year and represented 67% of total revenue in the fourth quarter;

grew 41% year-over-year and represented 67% of total revenue in the fourth quarter; Revenue from CTV² in the fourth quarter of 2021 grew by more than six times over the fourth quarter of 2020. As of the end 2021, we programmatically monetized CTV inventory from 167 publishers, up from 154 publishers in the third quarter of 2021;

We are well diversified across more than 20 verticals and primarily associated with brand advertising spend. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the top 10 ad verticals in aggregate grew over 50% year over year;

Supply path optimization represented over 25% of total activity in the fourth quarter, up from approximately 10% at the beginning of 2020;

Drove expanded use of our platform through adoption of our robust portfolio of omnichannel addressability solutions, including first-party data, known identity and contextual targeting;

Global headcount increased by 30% in 2021, with the majority of new hires in technology and go-to-market teams. We plan to double our engineering team over the next 12-18 months, funded by sustainable profits and cash flows; and





Expanded our global footprint last year into South Korea and opened offices in Madrid, Paris and Shanghai.



“2021 was an outstanding year for PubMatic. We outpaced the growth of the overall market, delivered record profits and cash flow, and significantly invested for continued long-term growth,” said Steve Pantelick, CFO at PubMatic. “Over the last two years, we doubled our revenue and scaled the business very profitably. Our business is emerging with structurally higher levels of profitability than prior to the pandemic, with an anticipated annual adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% plus for fiscal year 2022. With the strength and durability of our model, coupled with numerous growth opportunities from existing and new products, we are confident in our 25% profitable revenue growth target for 2022.”

Financial Outlook

Our guidance assumes that the global economy continues to recover and we do not have any major COVID-19-related setbacks that may cause economic conditions to deteriorate or otherwise significantly reduce advertiser demand. Accordingly, we estimate the following:

For the first quarter of 2022, we expect revenue to be in the range of $53 million to $55 million, or 25% year over year growth at the mid-point. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $14 million to $16 million, representing approximately a 27% to 29% margin.

For fiscal year 2022, we expect revenue to be in the range of $282 million to $286 million, representing 25% year over year growth at the mid-point. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $101 million to $106 million, or 36% to 37% margin.

Although we provide guidance for adjusted EBITDA, we are not able to provide guidance for net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of the composition of GAAP net income, including stock-based compensation expenses, are not predictable, making it impractical for us to provide guidance on net income or to reconcile our adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income without unreasonable efforts. For the same reason, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including, in particular operating income, net cash provided by operating activities, and net income, we believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS, each a non-GAAP measure, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, unrealized gains on equity investments, impairments of long-lived assets, interest income, and provision for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA calculated as a percentage of revenue. We define non-GAAP net income as net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gains/losses on equity investments and the income tax impact on those adjustments. In order to calculate non-GAAP diluted EPS, we use a non-GAAP weighted-average share count. We define non-GAAP weighted-average shares, diluted, as GAAP weighted average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders adjusted to reflect the common stock issued in connection with our initial public offering that are outstanding as of the end of the period as if they were outstanding as of the beginning of the period for comparability.

In addition to operating income and net income, we use adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net Income as measures of operational efficiency. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors for period to period comparisons of our business and in understanding and evaluating our operating results for the following reasons:

Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income are widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, provision for income taxes, and certain one-time items such as impairments of long-lived assets, that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their financing, capital structures and the method by which assets were acquired;

Our management uses adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income in conjunction with GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of operating performance and the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and adjusted EBITDA provides consistency and comparability with our past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, and also facilitates comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

Our use of these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (b) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation; or (c) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us and;

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Non-GAAP net income does not include: (a) unrealized gains/losses result from our equity investments; (b) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation; or (c) income tax effects for stock-based compensation and unrealized gains/losses from our equity investments.



Because of these and other limitations, you should consider adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including net income and our GAAP financial results.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding our future business expectations, including our guidance relating to our revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 and the full year 2022. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: our dependency on the overall demand for advertising and the channels we rely on; our existing customers not expanding their usage of our platform, or our failure to attract new publishers and buyers; the rejection of the use of digital advertising by consumers through opt-in, opt-out or ad-blocking technologies or other means; our failure to innovate and develop new solutions that are adopted by publishers; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the resulting global economic uncertainty; limitations imposed on our collection, use or disclosure of data about advertisements; any failure to scale our platform infrastructure to support anticipated growth and transaction volume; liabilities or fines due to publishers, buyers, and data providers not obtaining consents from consumers for us to process their personal data; any failure to comply with laws and regulations related to data privacy, data protection, information security, and consumer protection; and our ability to manage our growth. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of our SEC filings, including but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on From 10-Q, copies of which are available on our investor relations website at https://investors.pubmatic.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information in this press release is as of February 28, 2022. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About PubMatic

PubMatic is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic’s infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, PubMatic improves outcomes for its customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited) December 31, December 31, ASSETS 2021 2020 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,505 $ 81,188 Marketable securities 77,121 19,793 Accounts receivable - net 286,916 219,511 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,207 6,622 Total Current Assets 460,749 327,114 Property, equipment and software - net 50,140 30,044 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,613 — Goodwill 6,250 6,250 Deferred income tax asset 515 762 Other assets, non-current 10,948 7,076 TOTAL ASSETS $ 550,215 $ 371,246 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 244,321 $ 176,731 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,780 14,844 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,864 — Total Current Liabilities 266,965 191,575 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 17,842 — Deferred tax liability 6,067 1,561 Other liabilities, non-current 2,161 2,683 TOTAL LIABILITIES 293,035 195,819 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 6 6 Treasury stock (11,486 ) (11,434 ) Additional paid-in capital 169,401 144,163 Accumulated other comprehensive income (36 ) 1 Retained earnings 99,295 42,691 Total Stockholders' Equity 257,180 175,427 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 550,215 $ 371,246

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 75,556 $ 56,242 $ 226,908 $ 148,748 Cost of revenue(1) 16,905 11,450 58,313 41,186 Gross profit 58,651 44,792 168,595 107,562 Operating expenses:(1) Technology and development 4,147 2,970 15,885 12,250 Sales and marketing 16,369 13,155 58,160 43,297 General and administrative 10,168 6,461 35,761 20,260 Total operating expenses 30,684 22,586 109,806 75,807 Operating income 27,967 22,206 58,789 31,755 Total other income (expense), net 5,776 (518 ) 6,014 (175 ) Income before provision for income taxes 33,743 21,688 64,803 31,580 Provision for income taxes 5,504 2,863 8,199 4,967 Net income $ 28,239 $ 18,825 $ 56,604 $ 26,613 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.39 $ 1.13 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.34 $ 1.00 $ 0.46

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 51,460,452 19,980,116 50,184,455 12,642,293 Diluted 56,772,672 27,187,532 56,628,574 17,125,882

(1)Stock based compensation expense includes the following:





STOCK BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

(In thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 220 $ 56 $ 825 $ 86 Technology and development 586 222 2,232 599 Sales and marketing 1,337 380 5,176 1,101 General and administrative 1,456 466 5,874 1,777 Total stock-based compensation $ 3,599 $ 1,124 $ 14,107 $ 3,563





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited) December 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income $ 56,604 $ 26,613 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,073 15,743 Unrealized gain on equity investment (5,433 ) — Stock-based compensation 14,107 3,563 Provision for doubtful accounts — 319 Deferred income taxes 4,753 2,933 Accretion of discount on marketable securities (45 ) (145 ) Non-cash lease expense 2,042 — Other 45 189 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (67,405 ) (102,175 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,681 ) (2,801 ) Accounts payable 68,301 77,357 Accrued expenses 3,530 3,452 Operating lease liabilities (2,283 ) — Other liabilities, non-current (927 ) (718 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 88,681 24,330 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of and deposits on property and equipment (30,432 ) (24,177 ) Capitalized software development costs (8,929 ) (7,226 ) Purchases of marketable securities (90,562 ) (36,704 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities — 2,295 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 33,200 35,950 Purchase of equity securities — (15 ) Net cash used in investing activities (96,723 ) (29,877 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs (806 ) 45,811 Proceeds from repayments of stockholders’ notes receivable — 4,268 Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 4,804 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,423 2,409 Principal payments on finance lease obligations (10 ) — Payments to acquire treasury stock (52 ) (3 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 9,359 52,485 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,317 46,938 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of year 81,188 34,250 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of year $ 82,505 $ 81,188

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

The following tables show the Company’s non-GAAP financial metrics reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial metrics included in this release.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 28,239 $ 18,825 $ 56,604 $ 26,613 Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation 3,599 1,124 14,107 3,563 Depreciation and amortization 7,081 4,169 23,073 15,743 Unrealized gain on equity investments (5,433 ) — (5,433 ) — Interest income (92 ) (62 ) (300 ) (537 ) Provision for income taxes 5,504 2,863 8,199 4,967 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,898 $ 26,919 $ 96,250 $ 50,349





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 28,239 $ 18,825 $ 56,604 $ 26,613 Add back (deduct): Unrealized gain on equity investments (5,433 ) — (5,433 ) — Stock-based compensation 3,599 1,124 14,107 3,563 Adjustment for income taxes 669 (200 ) (603 ) (493 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 27,074 $ 19,749 $ 64,675 $ 29,683 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.50 $ 0.34 $ 1.00 $ 0.46 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.48 $ 0.36 $ 1.14 $ 0.53 Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted 56,772,672 27,187,532 56,628,574 17,125,882

____________________

1 Fourth quarter 2021 and fiscal year 2021 GAAP net income includes an unrealized gain on equity investments. Net of income taxes, the impact was $4.2 million.

2 Net dollar-based retention is calculated by starting with the revenue from publishers in the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (“Prior Period Revenue”). We then calculate the revenue from these same publishers in the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2021 (“Current Period Revenue”). Current Period Revenue includes any upsells and is net of contraction or attrition, but excludes revenue from new publishers. Our net dollar-based retention rate equals the Current Period Revenue divided by Prior Period Revenue. Net dollar-based retention rate is an important indicator of publisher satisfaction and usage of our platform, as well as potential revenue for future periods.



3 References to connected TV (CTV) include over-the-top (OTT).