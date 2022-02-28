Clover Health Hires Conrad Wai as Chief Technology Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover”), a technology company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced the appointment of Conrad Wai as Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”) to drive development and growth of Clover’s flagship technology platform, the Clover Assistant. Wai will report to Andrew Toy, who will maintain oversight of the company’s technology strategy in his role as President.



“Conrad is a world-class technologist and will take the lead on day-to-day Clover Assistant product development, engineering, and deployment. His background in driving success through constant product iteration at large technology organizations, combined with his healthcare background, makes him a perfect fit for realizing the full potential of the Clover Assistant,” said Toy.

Prior to joining Clover, Wai served as Senior Vice President of Product for Hinge Health, where he oversaw numerous functions including product management, design, data analytics, and growth. Wai previously held product leadership positions at Yahoo! Inc. and Google, and earlier in his career worked in venture capital, consulting, and engineering. Wai attained B.S. and M.S. degrees in Computer Science from Stanford University.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Clover Health to help fulfill its mission of using technology to empower every physician to be successful in delivering data driven value-based care. Andrew and I have a shared vision of using technology to make healthcare more personalized and accessible. I saw great success with that at Hinge Health and I’m looking forward to continuing that journey at Clover,” said Wai.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company focused on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is underpinned by our proprietary software platform, the Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes. We operate two distinct lines of business: affordable Medicare Advantage plans with extensive benefits; and the infrastructure for physicians to participate in value-based care. Clover’s corporate headquarters are in Franklin, Tenn.

Visit: www.cloverhealth.com

Read about our Health Equity strategy: www.cloverhealth.com/healthequity

Learn about the Clover Assistant: www.cloverassistant.com

