iCAD Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

Launched ProFound AI® Risk, the world’s first clinical decision support tool for short term breast cancer risk estimation



Demonstrated compelling survival data for the use of Xoft® Brain IORT in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) as published in Surgical Neurology International

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today reported its financial and operating results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2021.

Revenues for the three-month and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2021 were $7.8 million and $33.6 million, respectively, compared to $10.5 million and $29.7 million in the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Net loss for the three-month and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2021, were $4.1 million and $11.2 million, respectively, compared to $1.6 million and $17.6 million in the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

Recent Highlights:

Accelerated the adaptation of commercial operations to evolving market trends in order to maximize access to iCAD’s large addressable markets

Reorganized the sales functions to address marketplace changes

Appointed Dana Brown and Timothy Norris, who each offer significant insight and decades of relevant experience in corporate leadership, brand stewardship, and health technologies, as well as proven track records of leading innovation and strategic change, to the Board of Directors

Signed a global distribution agreement with Arterys, the world's leading vendor-neutral AI platform, to launch Arterys’ AI SaaS solution

Granted an Authorization to Operate from the U.S. Department of Defense for its breast AI platform



“As it affected many segments of the global economy, the surge in the Omicron variant in December had a negative impact on our customers in the fourth quarter,” said Stacey Stevens, incoming CEO. “Customer focus on surging COVID-19 infection rates, severe staffing shortages and resource limitations made the processing of new purchase orders challenging, resulting in the postponement of several, larger enterprise deals in the quarter. The effects of this recent variant were also felt within our own team, as approximately 1/3 of our global sales staff was afflicted with COVID-19 in December.”

“Two months into 2022, we are encouraged to see some gradual improvements in the market,” continued Stevens. “As the Omicron surge is subsiding, we are seeing customers beginning to focus more on non-COVID related business decisions.”

“We are currently at an important and exciting inflection point in the Company from both a product and operational perspective,” said Stevens. “We have a robust portfolio of superior technologies for the detection, risk assessment, and treatment of breast and other cancers and we are operating in large, under-penetrated markets with superior clinical and economic value propositions that are making a major contribution towards better patient care.”

“A key theme for us this year is the focus on driving increased revenue and growth from our existing portfolio of leading solutions. To this end, we are enhancing our commercial sales infrastructure, sharpening our focus to maximize our access to the entirety of our large addressable market, and helping customers to adopt our technologies more flexibly,” concluded Stevens.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total Detection and Therapy revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $7.8 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 25%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting a 38% decline in product revenue, offset by 10% growth in service and supplies revenue.

In $000's Three months ended December 31, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Product revenue $ 4,762 $ 7,683 $ (2,921 ) (38 )% Service and supplies revenue 3,046 2,768 278 10 % Total Revenue $ 7,808 $ 10,451 $ (2,643 ) (25 )%

Revenue: Cancer Detection revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021, which includes the Company’s mammography and breast density products, and the associated service and supplies revenue, decreased by approximately $2.6 million, or 32%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Therapy revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021, which includes Xoft® Axxent® eBx® System® sales, as well as the associated service and supplies revenue, decreased by $0.04 million, or 1%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.