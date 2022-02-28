Farmer Brothers’ Waheed Zaman Recognized As NACD Directorship Certified

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM), a leading national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products, today announced that the National Association of Corporate Directors, or NACD, has recognized Waheed Zaman, a member of Farmer Bros. Board of Directors, with an NACD Directorship Certification.



The NACD Directorship Certification program, which is recognized as a premier certification for board directors, is designed to ensure that directors have the fundamental knowledge necessary to lead in today’s best-in-class boardrooms.

Mr. Mottern, Chairman of the Board, commented, “I’m excited to see Waheed receive the NACD certification, which adds another layer of executive leadership and knowledge to our Board of Directors. Having a strong leadership team in place is essential for any successful organization and, as we continuously look for ways to advance the highest standards of leadership at Farmer Bros., we are excited about the additional insight and learnings he will provide.”

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade, and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S.-based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Marketing Contact

Nathalie Oetzel

noetzel@farmerbros.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ellipsis

Jen Milan & Kyle King

Investor.relations@farmerbros.com

(646) 776-0886