Angion Announces Participation in Upcoming Investment Conferences

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address fibrotic diseases, today announced participation in two upcoming investment conferences.



Angion will participate in two investment conferences in March. At the Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference, Angion’s President and CEO Dr. Jay Venkatesan will participate in a kidney disease/fibrosis panel. At the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, Dr. Venkatesan will participate in a Fireside Chat with Oppenheimer Senior Biotech Analyst Justin Kim. Details are as follows:

Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Kidney Disease/Fibrosis Panel on Wednesday, March 9 starting at 2:10pm EST



Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Fireside chat with Oppenheimer Senior Biotech Analyst Justin Kim on Tuesday, March 15 from 3:20-3:50pm EST



Webcasts of both events will be accessible online by visiting the events and presentations page under the investors section of Angion’s website at https://ir.angion.com/events-presentations. The webcasts will remain archived on Angion’s website for approximately 30 days.

About Angion Biomedica Corp.

Angion is committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from fibrotic diseases for which there are no approved medicines or where existing approved medicines have known limitations. Angion’s lead product candidate is ANG-3070, a highly-selective oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development for the treatment of fibrotic kidney and lung diseases. Enrollment is ongoing in a dose-finding Phase 2 trial of ANG-3070 in primary proteinuric kidney diseases (NCT04939116). Additionally, Angion has preclinical programs focused on a rho kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor and a CYP11B2 (aldosterone synthase) inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.angion.com .

Contact

David Miller

Director of Communications & Investor Relations

investors@angion.com