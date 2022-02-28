Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 7, 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will be participating in the upcoming JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 7, 2022.



Robinhood Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick is scheduled to present on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at investors.robinhood.com, and will be available for replay for at least 90 days.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content.

Robinhood also intends to use its blog, Under the Hood, as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Under the Hood can be accessed at blog.robinhood.com and investors should routinely monitor that website, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on Robinhood’s blog could be deemed to be material information.

