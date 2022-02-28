Root welcomes new board member

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, announced today the appointment of Beth Birnbaum, former chief operating officer at PlayFab, to Root’s board of directors, effective March 1, 2022.



Birnbaum joins Root’s board with more than 20 years of experience leading the successful development, launch, and scale of consumer technology products. Her experience spans product, business operations, sales, marketing, and strategy at high-growth technology companies such as GrubHub, where she served as senior vice president of product during the company’s growth from a startup to a public company with more than $350 million in revenue. Prior to GrubHub, Birnbaum served in leadership roles at Expedia, including vice president of product and connectivity.

“We are thrilled to welcome Beth to our board of directors,” said Root CEO Alex Timm. “We look forward to the vision and creative energy she brings to a digital-first approach. Her customer-centric focus on data and technology innovation make her a great fit and an invaluable advisor for Root as we continue to drive critical change in the insurance industry.”

In addition to her leadership experience, Birnbaum has served as an advisor to a noteworthy list of early-stage companies and currently sits on the boards of Wiley (NYSE: JWA and JWB), Fandom, Recycle Track Systems, Ripl, and Bridge Legal. She serves as board chair at Forterra, and as a member of the board of trustees for Partners in Health.

“Root uses data and technology to offer fair pricing based on how consumers actually drive and to streamline the user experience from onboarding through claims processing,” said Birnbaum. “I’m excited to join the Root board of directors and have the opportunity to contribute to Root’s disruption of the insurance industry through such a customer-centric approach.”

About Root Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Kansas auto insurance is underwritten by Root Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Media Contact

press@joinroot.com