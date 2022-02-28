AppFolio, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue grows 32 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“I’m pleased to announce that in the fourth quarter we expanded our number of units served to 6.35 million and revenue from continuing operations grew 32%, capping off a year of 26% growth. This shows that we are driving success with our ongoing multi-year investments,” said Jason Randall, President and CEO, AppFolio. “In 2022, our talented team continues to focus on igniting revenue growth by continuing to make it increasingly easy for our customers to manage their communities in our ever-changing world.”

The Company urges investors to read its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today, February 28, 2022, and will be available on AppFolio's website, http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of February 28, 2022, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2022 follows:

  • Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $447 million to $457 million.
  • Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 36.5 million for the full year.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. Today, our solutions are AppFolio Property Manager and AppFolio Investment Management, which are supplemented with Value Added Services that enhance, automate and streamline business-critical processes and workflows. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except par values)

  December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $        57,847         $        140,263        
Investment securities—current          64,600                  28,256        
Accounts receivable, net          12,595                  10,057        
Prepaid expenses and other current assets          23,553                  20,777        
  Total current assets          158,595                  199,353        
Investment securities—noncurrent          61,076                  6,770        
Property and equipment, net          30,479                  26,439        
Operating lease right-of-use assets          41,710                  30,561        
Capitalized software development costs, net          41,212                  35,459        
Goodwill          56,147                  56,147        
Intangible assets, net          11,711                  16,357        
Deferred income taxes—noncurrent          —                  12,181        
Other long-term assets          7,087                  6,213        
  Total assets $        408,017         $        389,480        
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity     
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable $        1,704         $        1,040        
Accrued employee expenses—current          30,065                  18,888        
Accrued expenses          13,284                  14,069        
Deferred revenue          2,512                  2,262        
Income tax payable          136                  9,095        
Other current liabilities          4,941                  4,451        
 Total current liabilities          52,642                  49,805        
Accrued employee expenses—noncurrent          583                  —        
Operating lease liabilities          55,733                  40,146        
Deferred income taxes—noncurrent          1,678                  13,609        
Stockholders’ equity          297,381                  285,920        
 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $        408,017         $        389,480        


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2021   2020   2021  2020 (1)
Revenue$        95,600  $        72,432  $        359,370  $        310,056 
Costs and operating expenses:       
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)         39,097           29,905           143,944           119,029 
Sales and marketing         19,945           15,328           73,200           58,445 
Research and product development         19,591           11,735           65,980           48,529 
General and administrative         16,308           11,177           57,279           47,480 
Depreciation and amortization         8,001           7,039           30,845           26,790 
    Total costs and operating expenses         102,942           75,184           371,248           300,273 
(Loss) income from operations         (7,342)          (2,752)          (11,878)          9,783 
Other income, net         12,406           1,138           13,111           188,897 
Interest income (expense), net         328           60           501           (1,849)
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes         5,392           (1,554)          1,734           196,831 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes         6,723           (1,041)          706           38,428 
Net (loss) income$        (1,331) $        (513) $        1,028  $        158,403 
        
Net (loss) income per common share:       
Basic$        (0.04) $        (0.01) $        0.03  $        4.62 
Diluted$        (0.04) $        (0.01) $        0.03  $        4.44 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic         34,738           34,332           34,578           34,264 
Diluted         34,738           34,332           35,701           35,713 

(1) MyCase was divested on September 30, 2020. The results of MyCase have been included in our results of operations through the date of divestiture.


Stock-Based Compensation Expense
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2021  2020  2021 2020 (1)
Costs and operating expenses:       
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)$        515 $        408 $        2,024 $        1,506
Sales and marketing         742          346          2,329          1,415
Research and product development         1,935          470          5,457          1,818
General and administrative         2,096          993          5,531          4,286
Total stock-based compensation expense$        5,288 $        2,217 $        15,341 $        9,025

(1) MyCase was divested on September 30, 2020. The results of MyCase have been included in our results of operations through the date of divestiture.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2021   2020   2021  2020 (1)
Cash from operating activities       
Net (loss) income$        (1,331) $        (513) $        1,028  $        158,403 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization         7,488           6,670           29,032           25,507 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets         887           728           3,199           3,701 
Deferred income taxes         6,644           6,124           250           29,002 
Stock-based compensation, including as amortized         5,801           2,586           17,154           10,308 
Gain on sale of business         —           (22)          (380)          (187,658)
Gain on sale of equity-method investment and recovery of note receivable         (12,767)          —           (12,767)          — 
Other         160           (45)          249           125 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable         (753)          (553)          (2,103)          (2,782)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets         1,390           (5,035)          (2,168)          (5,894)
Other assets         (78)          (199)          (1,259)          (519)
Accounts payable         (887)          (1,598)          497           (903)
Accrued employee expenses—current         4,929           880           11,264           2,799 
Accrued expenses         (347)          947           (1,773)          6,878 
Deferred revenue         116           (285)          (186)          530 
Income tax payable         (50)          (4,475)          (8,959)          9,095 
Accrued employee expenses—noncurrent         (1,476)          —           583           — 
Operating lease liabilities         (727)          571           1,268           (564)
Other liabilities         (67)          (2,698)          462           271 
  Net cash provided by operating activities         8,932           3,083           35,391           48,299 
Cash from investing activities       
Purchases of available-for-sale investments         (74,174)          (13,998)          (241,215)          (43,877)
Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments         —           2,769           43,198           16,711 
Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments         33,600           14,030           107,354           27,330 
Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets         (2,937)          (2,487)          (8,103)          (19,038)
Capitalization of software development costs         (6,104)          (6,345)          (24,615)          (26,042)
Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash divested         402           —           402           191,427 
Proceeds from sale of equity-method investment and recovery of note receivable         12,520           —           12,520           — 
  Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities         (36,693)          (6,031)          (110,459)          146,511 
Cash from financing activities       
Proceeds from stock option exercises         1,823           420           2,614           822 
Tax withholding for net share settlement         (659)          (1,237)          (9,962)          (12,196)
Payment of contingent consideration         —           —           —           (5,977)
Proceeds from issuance of debt         —           —           —           50,752 
Principal payments on debt         —           —           —           (99,565)
Purchase of treasury stock         —           —           —           (4,194)
 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities         1,164           (817)          (7,348)          (70,358)
 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash         (26,597)          (3,765)          (82,416)          124,452 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash       
Beginning of period         84,880           144,464           140,699           16,247 
End of period$        58,283  $        140,699  $        58,283  $        140,699 

(1) MyCase was divested on September 30, 2020. The results of MyCase have been included in our results of operations through the date of divestiture.