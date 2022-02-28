AppFolio, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“I’m pleased to announce that in the fourth quarter we expanded our number of units served to 6.35 million and revenue from continuing operations grew 32%, capping off a year of 26% growth. This shows that we are driving success with our ongoing multi-year investments,” said Jason Randall, President and CEO, AppFolio. “In 2022, our talented team continues to focus on igniting revenue growth by continuing to make it increasingly easy for our customers to manage their communities in our ever-changing world.”

The Company urges investors to read its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today, February 28, 2022, and will be available on AppFolio's website, http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

Financial Outlook



Based on information available as of February 28, 2022, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2022 follows:

Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $447 million to $457 million.

Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 36.5 million for the full year.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. Today, our solutions are AppFolio Property Manager and AppFolio Investment Management, which are supplemented with Value Added Services that enhance, automate and streamline business-critical processes and workflows. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except par values)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,847 $ 140,263 Investment securities—current 64,600 28,256 Accounts receivable, net 12,595 10,057 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,553 20,777 Total current assets 158,595 199,353 Investment securities—noncurrent 61,076 6,770 Property and equipment, net 30,479 26,439 Operating lease right-of-use assets 41,710 30,561 Capitalized software development costs, net 41,212 35,459 Goodwill 56,147 56,147 Intangible assets, net 11,711 16,357 Deferred income taxes—noncurrent — 12,181 Other long-term assets 7,087 6,213 Total assets $ 408,017 $ 389,480 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,704 $ 1,040 Accrued employee expenses—current 30,065 18,888 Accrued expenses 13,284 14,069 Deferred revenue 2,512 2,262 Income tax payable 136 9,095 Other current liabilities 4,941 4,451 Total current liabilities 52,642 49,805 Accrued employee expenses—noncurrent 583 — Operating lease liabilities 55,733 40,146 Deferred income taxes—noncurrent 1,678 13,609 Stockholders’ equity 297,381 285,920 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 408,017 $ 389,480



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (1) Revenue $ 95,600 $ 72,432 $ 359,370 $ 310,056 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 39,097 29,905 143,944 119,029 Sales and marketing 19,945 15,328 73,200 58,445 Research and product development 19,591 11,735 65,980 48,529 General and administrative 16,308 11,177 57,279 47,480 Depreciation and amortization 8,001 7,039 30,845 26,790 Total costs and operating expenses 102,942 75,184 371,248 300,273 (Loss) income from operations (7,342 ) (2,752 ) (11,878 ) 9,783 Other income, net 12,406 1,138 13,111 188,897 Interest income (expense), net 328 60 501 (1,849 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 5,392 (1,554 ) 1,734 196,831 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 6,723 (1,041 ) 706 38,428 Net (loss) income $ (1,331 ) $ (513 ) $ 1,028 $ 158,403 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 $ 4.62 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 $ 4.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,738 34,332 34,578 34,264 Diluted 34,738 34,332 35,701 35,713

(1) MyCase was divested on September 30, 2020. The results of MyCase have been included in our results of operations through the date of divestiture.



Stock-Based Compensation Expense

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (1) Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 515 $ 408 $ 2,024 $ 1,506 Sales and marketing 742 346 2,329 1,415 Research and product development 1,935 470 5,457 1,818 General and administrative 2,096 993 5,531 4,286 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 5,288 $ 2,217 $ 15,341 $ 9,025

(1) MyCase was divested on September 30, 2020. The results of MyCase have been included in our results of operations through the date of divestiture.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (1) Cash from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (1,331 ) $ (513 ) $ 1,028 $ 158,403 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,488 6,670 29,032 25,507 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 887 728 3,199 3,701 Deferred income taxes 6,644 6,124 250 29,002 Stock-based compensation, including as amortized 5,801 2,586 17,154 10,308 Gain on sale of business — (22 ) (380 ) (187,658 ) Gain on sale of equity-method investment and recovery of note receivable (12,767 ) — (12,767 ) — Other 160 (45 ) 249 125 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (753 ) (553 ) (2,103 ) (2,782 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,390 (5,035 ) (2,168 ) (5,894 ) Other assets (78 ) (199 ) (1,259 ) (519 ) Accounts payable (887 ) (1,598 ) 497 (903 ) Accrued employee expenses—current 4,929 880 11,264 2,799 Accrued expenses (347 ) 947 (1,773 ) 6,878 Deferred revenue 116 (285 ) (186 ) 530 Income tax payable (50 ) (4,475 ) (8,959 ) 9,095 Accrued employee expenses—noncurrent (1,476 ) — 583 — Operating lease liabilities (727 ) 571 1,268 (564 ) Other liabilities (67 ) (2,698 ) 462 271 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,932 3,083 35,391 48,299 Cash from investing activities Purchases of available-for-sale investments (74,174 ) (13,998 ) (241,215 ) (43,877 ) Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments — 2,769 43,198 16,711 Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 33,600 14,030 107,354 27,330 Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (2,937 ) (2,487 ) (8,103 ) (19,038 ) Capitalization of software development costs (6,104 ) (6,345 ) (24,615 ) (26,042 ) Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash divested 402 — 402 191,427 Proceeds from sale of equity-method investment and recovery of note receivable 12,520 — 12,520 — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (36,693 ) (6,031 ) (110,459 ) 146,511 Cash from financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,823 420 2,614 822 Tax withholding for net share settlement (659 ) (1,237 ) (9,962 ) (12,196 ) Payment of contingent consideration — — — (5,977 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt — — — 50,752 Principal payments on debt — — — (99,565 ) Purchase of treasury stock — — — (4,194 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,164 (817 ) (7,348 ) (70,358 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (26,597 ) (3,765 ) (82,416 ) 124,452 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 84,880 144,464 140,699 16,247 End of period $ 58,283 $ 140,699 $ 58,283 $ 140,699

(1) MyCase was divested on September 30, 2020. The results of MyCase have been included in our results of operations through the date of divestiture.