SP Plus Corporation Appoints Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Business Development Officer for its Commercial Division

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, announced two key leadership appointments within its Commercial Division. Chris Sherman and Dave Lombardi have been promoted to strategy and business development roles. In their new roles, Mr. Sherman and Mr. Lombardi are responsible for leveraging the company’s Sphere™ technology products and its mobility, parking and transportation service lines to serve new and existing clients. The Sphere products provide innovative mobility solutions for commerce, business intelligence, remote management, and custom services.



“The demand for our technology products has put us in a great position to elevate some of our senior leaders and tap into their specific talents to strengthen our business practices and connect clients with the mobility services that best fit their objectives,” said Rob Toy, President of the Commercial Division at SP+.

Chris Sherman has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer for SP+’s Commercial Division. Mr. Sherman joined the company in 2001, as an Operations Manager in Baltimore. Over the past two decades, he held various roles with increasing responsibility. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, East Operations.

In his new role, Mr. Sherman is charged with advancing SP+’s growth strategy and leading the efforts to optimize the delivery of technology products and mobility services to commercial clients. That strategy includes helping clients transition to digital platforms and technology upgrades that are part of SP+’s Sphere technologies.

“Chris’ extensive experience with local management teams and employee engagement paired with his in-depth understanding of technology gives him the insight to help clients leverage the right mobility solutions to fit their facilities,” commented Mr. Toy.

Mr. Sherman will also oversee support functions within SP+’s Commercial Division, including the consulting, transportation and event teams—with the goal of delivering a frictionless experience for parking and transportation customers—while optimizing operations at event venues, universities, hospitality, municipal, office, residential and retail facilities.

Dave Lombardi has been promoted to Chief Business Development Officer for SP+’s Commercial Division. Mr. Lombardi joined the company in 1993 as a Manager in Chicago, and went on to serve in a variety of roles with increased responsibility, including his most recent role as Senior Vice President, Mountain Operations.

“Dave is an exceptional leader who is keenly focused on maximizing results, building relationships and delivering impeccable service across our operations,” added Mr. Toy.

In his new role, Mr. Lombardi is primarily dedicated to business development efforts and will directly oversee the national accounts and proposal support teams for SP+'s Commercial Division, as well as municipal services, university and healthcare markets.

“We are enthusiastic about these new roles and have full confidence the next level of leaders in our organization who are transitioning into the senior operations roles previously held by Chris and Dave, who will both continue to work closely with those teams,” Mr. Toy added.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for their clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.