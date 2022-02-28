California Water Service Group Diversifies Giving, Increases Financial Support in 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the communities it serves, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) and its subsidiaries donated $2.19 million to community organizations, first responders, and students in 2021. Last year’s contributions surpassed 2020 charitable donations and community giving by about a half-million dollars.

In 2021, Group allocated 38% of its community giving efforts supported at-risk, underserved, and disadvantaged communities. An additional 11% went to community improvement efforts across the utility’s service areas, and 10% for environmental sustainability initiatives. The remainder of the donations went to various initiatives, such as education and youth programs, support for veterans, animal welfare, and healthcare. Group’s donations also included $90,000 in college scholarships to help students achieve their educational pursuits.



Among the contributions, Group bestowed gifts of $200,000 each to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, to provide youth education outreach programs in conservation and wildlife protection; the Chico Housing Action Team, to cover the costs of all water-related components of a new tiny house village; and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento, to provide for a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) lab and program at the Club’s South Stockton locations. According to President and CEO Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group wanted to make concentrated, large donations to increase the impact these organizations could make for those in need.



To help support charities close to employees’ hearts, Group also introduced an employee charitable donation-matching program, in which contributions to non-profit organizations would be matched up to $250 per employee per calendar year. Employees and the utility gave a total of $14,200 since the program’s introduction in September 2021.



“At California Water Service Group, we have always had a heart for doing the right thing and giving back to the communities we serve,” Kropelnicki said. “Last year, we looked for opportunities in which our contributions could make the largest impact for those in need, that support causes important to our team members, and that enable us to keep improving the quality of life for our local communities.”



All contributions are part of the Group’s philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates.

