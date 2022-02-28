WashREIT Promotes Susan Lilly Gerock to Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having increased its emphasis on data and technology initiatives as a focused apartment owner and operator, WashREIT (NYSE: WRE) announced that Susan Lilly Gerock, Chief Information Officer, has been promoted to Senior Vice President.

Ms. Gerock joined WashREIT in April 2016 as Vice President, Information Technology and Chief Information Officer and has over 25 years of experience in various technology roles spanning real estate, consulting, application services, and manufacturing organizations. Her specialties include project and change management, cybersecurity, and ERP selection and implementation.

Ms. Gerock is leading the transformation of WashREIT’s infrastructure as the Company expands into Southeast markets and focuses on elevating residents’ expectations for value-driven living. In addition to transforming the Company’s infrastructure, she is responsible for the leadership, integrative management, and direction for Company information systems including corporate-wide planning, budgeting for information technologies and coordination and integration of all company information.

Prior to joining WashREIT, she held various roles at Corporate Office Properties Trust, her most recent serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. She previously served as a Senior Information Technology Director for CarrAmerica and as an Information Technology Director for Archstone-Smith. Ms. Gerock holds an undergraduate degree from The College of William & Mary and holds a Master of Science, Management of Information Technology degree from the University of Virginia, McIntire School of Commerce. Ms. Gerock serves on the Board of Directors for 826DC.

“We are very pleased to promote Susan to our senior leadership team,” said Paul T. McDermott, President and Chief Executive Officer. “She has played a central role in designing and building our resident-focused technology strategy, which will be rolled out under her leadership. As we grow our portfolio and expand into new markets, we aim to raise the bar for customer service in the Class B space, and Susan’s technology-forward approach to resident experience and operations will be instrumental in those efforts.”

About WashREIT

WashREIT owns approximately 8,200 residential apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Southeast. WashREIT also owns and operates approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space in the Washington, DC metro region. We are focused on providing quality housing to under-served, middle-income renters in submarkets that we believe are poised for strong, sustained demand. With a proven track record in residential repositioning, we are utilizing the experience and research from the Washington metro region to continue to grow as we geographically diversify into Southeastern markets.

