SmartBe Investments Inc. Announces Correction to Notional Distribution for SmartBe ETFs

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartBe Investments Inc. (“SmartBe”) today announced a correction to the final annual distribution amounts for the SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Momentum Index ETF, SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Value Momentum Index ETF, and SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Value Momentum Index ETF (the “ETFs”) for the 2021 tax year.



Fund Name Ticker Previous Reinvested

Distribution per Unit

($) Revised Reinvested

Distribution per Unit

($) SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Momentum Index ETF SBCM $0.00000 $0.01809 SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Value Index ETF SBCV $0.22546 $0.26314 SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Value Index ETF SBQV $1.10628 $1.12897

About SmartBe

Investments Inc. is a wealth management firm and the manager of the ETFs. The company partners with international and academically published index providers to construct and deliver Canadian exchange-traded funds for widespread public distribution. SmartBe is dedicated to brining new quantitative approaches to Canadian investors interested in affordable alternatives to sophisticated investment strategies.

Read the ETFs’ prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. The prospectus and other disclosure documents can be found at www.smartbeinvestments.com. or www.sedar.com. These documents and the ETF facts make up the ETF’s legal documents. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Investors will pay management fees and expenses, will not pay commissions or trailing commissions and may experience a gain or loss.