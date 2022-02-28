UPDATED: TrillerVerz, which is set to go public via Nasdaq Entity Seachange: SEAC, Acquires Majority Interest in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC)

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller, the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators, today announced that it has acquired the world’s fastest-growing company in combat sports, Bare Knuckle Fight Championship (BKFC), for an undisclosed amount. As the company continues to invest in the technology, services, and events that are redefining social media and the rapidly growing combat sports sector, Triller’s acquisition is another step in that direction as it looks to expand Fight Club’s leadership in the space. This transaction also fits nicely with Triller's acquisition of FITE last year, a global streaming platform that has carried BKFC

since its inception.



In December 2021, Triller entered into a definitive merger agreement with SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), in a transaction that would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp., and its common stock will be listed on Nasdaq, subject to completion of the conditions listed in the s4, which was filed last week by SeaChange (NASD:seac).



"We see this as both a natural evolution and also a revolution for combat sports," said Fight Club's Ryan Kavanaugh. "We have long admired the tenacity, ferocity, and passion of both the fighters and the team of BKFC. This is the most obvious win-win in the history of combat sports," added Kavanaugh. "Our goal has been to continue to bring the younger generation and combat sports viewership together, something that has been diverging up until our involvement, and BKFC does just that. We admire that they fought an uphill battle to create a newly regulated combat sport, and now to have it be the fastest growing combat sport is a real testament to BKFC founder and CEO Dave Feldman’s vision, as well as his and his team’s ability to execute.”



Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) launched in June 2018 as a platform to host combat sports events. It is currently regulated in eighteen states and Mexico. Since its inception, BKFC has amassed an impressive roster featuring numerous UFC veterans, including Paige VanZant, Mike Perry, Chad Mendes, Johnny Bedford, Thiago Alves, Luis Palomino, Hector Lombard, Joe Riggs, and 2016 U.S. Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez.



"We feel that by combining with Triller and bringing BKFC into the Trillerverz we can supercharge the growth even further than we have, and quickly bring BKFC further into the mainstream. Triller’s access to talent and marketing prowess combined with our innovative production value and massive loyal following is truly a case where 1+1 = 11. All I can say that with this partnership, BKFC has cemented itself as a major player in the combat sports world," said BKFC Founder and CEO Dave Feldman. "All the raw authenticity that our fans have come to expect will remain the same and all prgramming will remain on the BKTV app."





Together, Triller Fight Club and BKFC will focus on delivering the best experiences for creators, athletes, influencers, and brands. Since Fight Club exploded onto the combat sports scene, it has perpetually been creating innovative experiences for athletes and fans alike, which aligns with Triller’s mission of bringing iconic cultural experiences to the masses.

Launched less than two years ago, Triller Fight Club has already sold over 3,000,000 pay-per-views in the past year, making it one of the top-selling combat sports/entertainment platforms. TrillerVerz's widely acclaimed monthly series, including world-class professional boxing and great Verzuz battles, has consistently been at the top of watched broadcasts averaging over 5,000,000 views. The award-winning Nigel Lythgoe produces Triad Combat, and is the Triller Fight Club visionary, in addition to the producer and creative force behind 'American Idol' and 'So You Think You Can Dance'.



To learn more about Triller’s acquisition of BKFC, please visit: TrillerFightClub.com and BKFC.com.



