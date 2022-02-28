Surface Oncology to Participate in Novel Immuno-Oncology Panel at Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Rob Ross, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in the “Novel Immuno-Oncology” panel discussion at Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the panel discussion will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the company's website. A subsequent archived replay of the session will be available on the website for 30 days following the end of the conference.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (GSK4381562; IND filed). Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

