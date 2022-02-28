Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RUTLAND, Vt., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:



Raymond James 43 rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Monday, March 7, 2022 Jefferies Business Services Summit

Thursday, March 24, 2022 Gabelli Funds 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium

Thursday, March 31, 2022

A copy of the presentation for each conference will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors’ section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com . In addition, each conference will be webcast live via a link on the company’s website.

For further information, contact Jason Mead, Vice President of Finance at (802) 772-2293, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.