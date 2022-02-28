Progressus Clean Technologies Announced As New Name and Brand For Leading Green Hydrogen Company, AES-100 Inc.

“Progressus Clean Technologies TM ” announced as the new name and brand for leading green hydrogen company, AES-100 Inc.



As development of innovative home power unit continues, new name will strategically differentiate product offering in eyes of consumers and new partners alike



TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressus Clean TechnologiesTM (“Progressus”), formerly AES-100 Inc., is pleased to announce its recent rebranding. The new name and brand marks a significant first step towards successful commercialization of its unique green hydrogen technology and continued vision in becoming a leading clean energy company.

“Progressus is the latin word for advancement, and its suiting because our technology has the ability to transform the way our world uses green energy,” said Channce Fuller, President and CEO of Progressus. “Establishing a new brand and market presence is a key first step to the successful commercialization of our technology. This exciting milestone allows Progressus to pursue additional business opportunities going forward and brings us closer to providing green hydrogen power to residential homes.”

Uniquely differentiated, Progressus owns the intellectual property for a world class proprietary system that enables lower cost hydrogen production with no greenhouse gas emissions. Further, Progressus technology does not rely on construction of new infrastructure, instead leveraging existing pipeline infrastructure to bring clean power to the doorsteps of common residential homes. The name change and new brand aligns the vision and mission of the company to transform the green hydrogen landscape.

In conjunction with the name change, the company also launched its new website with the most up-to-date information on technology developments as well as relevant market updates. The new website can be viewed at www.progressuscleantech.com. The company will continue to keep the market updated on the achievement of additional goals and milestones.

ABOUT Progressus Clean Technologies

Progress Clean Technologies (formerly AES-100 Inc.) is a venture stage green technology company focused on the development of novel hydrogen generation and separation technologies. Progressus Clean Technologies owns the exclusive rights and intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES) for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

Progressus Clean Technologies Inc. is a private company with ownership held by PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (FWB:2K6B) (OTC: MOTNF), Aberdeen International (TSX: AAB F: A8H, OTC: AABVF) and a minority position being privately held.

