Seacoast Bank Announces James Stallings as Chief Credit Officer

STUART, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), one of the largest community banks in Florida, today announced that it has hired James Stallings, a banking and credit risk leader with nearly 25 years of experience, as executive vice president and chief credit officer. Stallings succeeds Richard Raiford, who recently retired.



"Our strategic vision, culture, and focus on disciplined growth continues to attract high-quality financial services leadership,” said Chuck Shaffer, chairman and chief executive officer of Seacoast Bank. “James brings an extensive and diverse background in credit risk administration, helping BB&T grow from a community bank when he joined to a very successful regional bank prior to its merger with SunTrust. I am excited to welcome James as he helps position the company for sustainable growth while maintaining our commitment to disciplined underwriting standards.”

Stallings’ impressive career began in 1998 as a management associate and credit analyst at BB&T. Over a two-decade career with the company, he progressed to serve as a senior credit executive overseeing a large team of credit officers and a $60 billion portfolio. In addition, he has held a diverse set of roles, including overseeing credit for the commercial community bank, corporate C&I, and specialty finance. Stallings earned his Bachelor of Science degree and Master’s in Business Administration from Wake Forest University.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $9.7 billion in assets and $8.1 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2021.

