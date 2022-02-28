Key Digital’s scalable AVoIP system comes in clutch for sports bars’ big season

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MOUNT VERNON, NY, February 28, 2022 – This is the time of year that sports bars live for: the Super Bowl, NCAA’s March Madness, NBA and NHL All Star Games and this year’s Winter Olympics make for a dizzying and delirious few months of nonstop games, matches and events. It’s prime season for these establishments, with every flat screen in the house lit up with a different game and every loudspeaker alive with crowd cheers and announcers pontificating, while the wings and cold ones keep moving. It’s also when sports bars need to make sure their audio and video is in major-league shape, and scalable AVoIP technology from Key Digital is just the winning ticket to make that happen.

A great example is found at The Bear Trap, Tuscaloosa’s only rooftop restaurant and bar, deep in the heart of Alabama sports country, overlooking Bryant-Denny Stadium (home of the University of Alabama’s famed/feared Crimson Tide). Patrons enjoy a kinetic atmosphere created by the strategic placement of large video displays and projection screens throughout the two-level building, all thanks to a scalable AV over IP system from Key Digital, installed by locally-based expert integrators EMB Pro AV. The Bear Trap co-owner Daniel McCullum wanted to be ready for the winter rush — venues like sports bars are the most popular locations for fans to gather to watch sporting events outside their homes. However, as The Bear Trap management was about to embark on the project to refresh their AV systems, they worried it would prove to be a daunting task to update the unruly wiring and dated cabling infrastructure, consolidate expensive monthly subscription sources for a more economical solution, and modernize the atmosphere, all while staying true to their college sports-bar roots. With their focus honed in on providing the most robust system at a cost-effective price point, the professionals at EMB Pro AV knew to turn to Key Digital for a reliable and trustworthy AV over IP system.

EMB Pro AV’s system design included Key Digital’s KD-IP822 AV over IP encoders and decoders, which seamlessly integrate with the installed third-party Creston control system, providing exceptional signal paths and allowing the video system to be used for digital-signage applications. Key Digital’s AV over IP product family offers near-limitless scalability, and leave room for future expansions as often as the restaurant would like.

The result provided benefits for patrons’ experience and the owners’ pocketbooks. In addition to the crystal-clear picture and razor-sharp audio fans enjoy, “Every month we’re also saving money on the cable bill, because we were able to get rid of about 12 boxes that were previously mounted right at the televisions,” McCullum explains. “That’s a great savings right off the bat. And now with this digital signage we can advertise specials and sell more than we ever have of certain premium liquors just by putting the names up on the displays and letting everyone know to ask for it by name. We’re looking into eliminating our printed specials inserts because the displays do such a better job of reaching everyone in the crowd. We’re really happy with the system and look forward to expanding our AV even further in the future.”

For more information:

Key Digital

Key Digital AV over IP Solutions

…ends 534 words

Photo File 1: Bear_Trap_bar.JPG

Photo Caption 1: At The Bear Trap restaurant and sports bar in Tuscaloosa, AL, four big flat screens behind the bar are just the beginning of the viewing options for its customers. With a scalable, cost-effective infrastructure of Key Digital gear, The Bear Trap provides an example to follow for sports bars looking to upgrade their AV infrastructure.

Photo File 2: Bear_Trap_AV_rack.JPG

Photo Caption 2: The Bear Trap restaurant and sports bar’s AV rack includes six Key Digital KD-IP822ENC AV over IP encoders, which enabled the venue to modernize its systems, simplify wiring and reduce monthly cable subscription costs.

Photo File 3: Bear_Trap_seating.JPG

Photo Caption 3: Viewing options abound at The Bear Trap, with flat screen and projection displays strategically placed throughout the venue, even extending to the outside porch.

About EMB Pro AV

What began as a small record store in 1998 is now located in a 12,000-square-foot building with a full-line retail store, event room, production company and full Audio, Video, Lighting and Control integration company. EMB Pro AV specializes in everything from church and school, to corporate and government applications. Its talented install team, customer service and wide variety of products and services have served well to boost EMB Pro AV to its standing as one of the leading installation companies in the Southeast. For more information, visit https://www.embprosystems.com.

About Key Digital:

Led by digital television broadcast innovator Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an lnfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award-winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment. Since 1999, Key Digital has led the constantly evolving AV industry by designing products that deliver industry-leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house-of-worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease­ of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the AV industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at www.keydigital.com

Follow Key Digital on social media:

Attachments