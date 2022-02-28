Reprtoir helps music businesses grow

Cannes, France, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two most hectic yet crucial part for music professionals are optimizing operations and managing administrative works. Reprtoir offers a solution as a private workspace, with a series of features to subscribe to monthly (without engagement), accessible for all members of teams working at record labels and music publishing companies.

Reprtoir is based primarily on data management for music professionals. At the center of it all: a CMS (Content Management System) specifically designed for music metadata management: Audio Manager. All catalogs can be imported and classified with customizable tags. This is the way to finally make data management easy and centralized. The same concept goes for musical works with Works Manager and video content with Videos Manager.

Building on this basis, Reprtoir brings optimized business management features. Private playlists can be sent to clients with real-time data on what has been listened to, and for how long, with Playlists for business. Releases can also be optimized with tailor-made bulk files to upload on Believe and The Orchard’s distribution platforms with the feature Releases Manager.

To make Reprtoir’s offer complete, Royalties Manager has been added to the suite, a powerful accounting system allowing music professionals to manage incomes, fees, advances and process all royalty statements, in any currency, in a matter of minutes. Royalties Manager can adapt to any workflow, as it is natively compatible with standard files from dozens of retailers, distributors, aggregators, neighbouring organizations, performance, and mechanical rights



Why Reprtoir?

Reprtoir is consolidating music business management in one software, connected to the rest of music services. It is also interfaced with the rest of business solutions, so users can work on compatible datasets and files. Music services are being integrated with Reprtoir regularly so the software can be manageable with other platforms.

Combining experience in the music and software industries, Reprtoir is a SaaS solution at the disposal of music production and publishing companies, providing a powerful and user-friendly interface.

For Reprtoir’s founding team, it is clear that there needs to be a better way to work for record labels and music publishers, an easier way to do things, a more efficient way to be productive while remaining within everyone’s financial reach. This is how Reprtoir was born.

About Reprtoir

Reprtoir is the all-in-one workspace that helps music industry companies manage and grow their business. Thanks to an online SaaS platform, record labels and music publishers can manage all their assets in one secured space, consolidating all their operations and optimizing their administrative management.

