Parsons to Highlight Transformational Capabilities at AFA Air Warfare Symposium

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will feature capabilities critical to the U.S. Air Force’s evolving mission requirements at the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium on March 2-4, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. The company will highlight its all-domain command and control solutions, electronic warfare and laser neutralization systems that keep deployed airmen safe, and revolutionary solutions that advance the Air Force’s joint all-domain command and control (JADC2) vision.

Parsons has supported the Air Force for decades in conflicts worldwide by protecting global airbases from incoming threats, delivering actionable intelligence to defend global interests, and eliminating weapons of mass destruction. The company’s capabilities and products accelerate the decision chain by rapidly collecting and distributing actionable intelligence and connecting the all-domain battlespace through advanced software and data fusion.

The company will highlight:

C2Core®: Battle-tested command and control for air, space, cyber, and all-domain applications. Parsons’ C2Core® suite of products enables operators across domains to assess, plan, and execute faster and more accurately than ever before: https://www.parsons.com/products/c2core/

Transformation of data from aggregate to actionable in support of near-real-time decision making — an asset critical to mission success and staying one step ahead of the enemy.

National technical data management for the warfighter, using automated processing rules to support theater-specific information requirements.

ZEUS® Recovery of Airbase Denied by Ordnance (RADBO): Laser Neutralization System offering critical force protection in any operational theater: https://www.parsons.com/products/zeus/

Best-in-class joint all-domain command and control solutions — delivering maximum value and capability to the Department of Defense: https://www.parsons.com/markets/jadc2/

Parsons’ digital engineering framework, including model-based systems engineering in a model-driven, simulation-based environment.

Increased capacity for satellite operations through OrbitXchange™, offering customers a commercial antenna service in a cyber secure cloud environment, partnering with globally distributed commercial antennas. https://www.parsons.com/products/orbitxchange/



With four decades of support to the Department of Defense and Federal Agencies, Parsons combines proven experience with innovative technology to face the toughest and most critical challenges with the smartest solutions – delivering value and mission success to our customers.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

