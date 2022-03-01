Southampton, United Kingdom, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two of world’s most sought-after providers of specialist broadcast technologies combine forces to enhance service and lead industry innovation

Broadcast Wireless Systems and DTC Domo Broadcast have joined to form Domo Broadcast Systems.

SOUTHAMPTON, UK, 1 March 2022 — Effective today, Broadcast Wireless Systems (BWS) and DTC Domo Broadcast have joined to operate under the new brand name Domo Broadcast Systems. The organisation’s new name and logo emphasize its collaboration and will enhance its leadership in innovation and growth ambitions in the broadcast industry.

This new name and branding follow on the acquisition of Broadcast Wireless Systems on 1 December 2021 by Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Codan Limited. The name — Domo Broadcast Systems — combines elements from the names of both former organisations. The tagline, “For the moments that matter” reflects a commitment to providing superior quality in goods, services and support to in turn help broadcast customers provide the content that matters to their viewers.

This combined entity will significantly benefit its extensive base of customers by providing them with access to a broader product range, enhanced development of bespoke solutions, and a greater level of support through its global presence.

“The engineering and sales teams from both entities remain with Domo Broadcast Systems,” says Mike Budge, at the helm as Chief Executive Officer. “As a result, customer service — our first priority — and innovation will remain at exceptional levels, with support continuing through existing contacts.

“During the pandemic, we worked tirelessly to find innovative ways to make our customers’ transmissions possible, whilst maintaining the same levels of customer support and focus we are renowned for. These successful innovations are forming the building blocks for the development of further cutting-edge technologies.”

BWS and DTC Domo Broadcast are a natural fit due to their complimentary technologies:

Broadcast Wireless Systems has been the broadcast industry’s go-to provider of specialist and bespoke broadcast-quality video/audio, via wireless microwave, satellite, or fibre links designed to meet the most-demanding applications, including on-board transmission from sports cars or transcontinental remote production. Their Sapphire family of encoders and decoders are the choice of leading broadcasters around the world who are seeking ultra-reliable, high-quality, ultra-low latency method of transmitting broadcast-quality video. And their new Onyx line is set to be a game-changer for the industry, taking latency to the lowest levels yet.

DTC Domo Broadcast has been a world-class supplier of wireless links globally and a leader in the MPEG4 wireless technology revolution. They offer high-quality, DVB-T low-delay broadcast transmitter/receiver systems and IP solutions designed specifically for electronic newsgathering, outside broadcast, satellite newsgathering, motor and extreme sports coverage, portable field monitoring and video assist applications.

“Since the acquisition, the teams have been working closely to share their knowledge and expertise with each other,” says Paul Sangster, President and Executive General Manager of parent company Codan Tactical Communications. “Combined as Domo Broadcast Systems, they gain considerable resources, investment capability and market reach to enable the combined entity to find new ways to innovate to advance the broadcast industry, realise full market potential and increase market share.”

About Broadcast Wireless Systems

Broadcast Wireless Systems has been a worldwide one-stop shop for the specialist distribution of broadcast-quality video/audio, via wireless microwave, satellite, or fibre links. Our expert mechanical, software, FPGA and systems engineers provide solutions for the highest quality and most-demanding applications, be they wireless cameras at sports matches, on-board transmission from sports cars or transcontinental remote production. Our ultra-reliable, high-quality, ultra-low latency products for transmitting broadcast-quality video include microwave, HEVC/4K encoders and decoders, and satellite solution, as well as bespoke solution development and project management. For more information, visit our website at www.broadcastwirelesssystems.com.

About DTC Broadcast

DTC Broadcast (Domo Tactical Communications) has been at the forefront of wireless broadcast communication technologies. DTC has developed its cutting-edge technologies for the broadcast market providing technical and operational benefits that empower users to broadcast without boundaries. A world-class supplier of wireless links globally and a leader in the MPEG4 wireless technology revolution, DTC offers high-quality, DVB-T low-delay broadcast transmitter/receiver systems and IP solutions designed specifically for electronic newsgathering, outside broadcast, satellite newsgathering, motor and extreme sports coverage, portable field monitoring and video assist applications. Backed by more than 50-years’ experience in the military and surveillance market, DTC's portfolio benefits from the ultra-high build quality and ruggedness these markets require.

About Codan

Codan is a global technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security, and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

