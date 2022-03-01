Changes in the supervisory boards of AS Tallinna Sadam subsidiaries

English Estonian

With the decisions of general meeting of AS Tallinna Sadam's subsidiaries OÜ TS Laevad (hereinafter: “TS Laevad”) and TS Shipping OÜ the former CFO / member of the management board of AS Tallinna Sadam Marko Raid was recalled from the supervisory board of both subsidiaries’, and new CFO / member of the management board Andrus Ait was appointed as a new member of the supervisory board for a term of 5 years effective from 28 February 2022.



The supervisory board of TS Laevad has four members, in addition to Andrus Ait, also Valdo Kalm, Rene Pärt and Johann Peetre. The supervisory board of TS Shipping has three members, Andrus Ait, Valdo Kalm and Ahti Kuningas.

In addition to the above, Andrus Ait will also replace Marko Raid in the supervisory board of AS Green Marine, an associated company of AS Tallinna Sadam, with the aforementioned term of office.

Andrus Ait started as CFO and member of the management board of AS Tallinna Sadam on 21 February 2022. He has previously worked in various financial positions at Riigi Kinnisvara AS, in 2016 Andrus became the company's CFO and since 2019 he has been a member of the management board of Riigi Kinnisvara AS. In 2011–2016, Andrus was also a member of the supervisory board of SA Kärdla Sadam (Port of Kärdla). Andrus Ait has a master's degree in economics from Tallinn University of Technology.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to unaudited financial results, the group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.

