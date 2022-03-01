SalMar - Linda L. Aase new CEO in SalMar

English Norwegian

The board of Directors in SalMar ASA has appointed Linda Litlekalsøy Aase as new CEO in SalMar. She takes over the position after Gustav Witzøe, who has said he is willing to be nominated to the company's board. Linda L. Aase will take up the position no later than 1 June 2022.

The new CEO comes from the position of Executive Vice President and responsible for the business area Electrification, maintenance and modifications in Aker Solutions. She started at Aker Solutions in 2014 where she has held various management positions, and before that at Rolls-Royce Marine.

Linda Litlekalsøy Aase has over 20 years of industrial experience, a Master of Science degree in materials technology from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), and she has studied business economics and management at the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH). She has been a board member of SalMar ASA since June 2020.

I am humble and have enormous respect for the fantastic job Gustav Witzøe and his 1,800 skilled employees do, and I look forward to leading the SalMar team further, says Linda L. Aase.

Chairman of the Board Leif Inge Nordhammer in SalMar emphasizes the new CEO's experience from industries other than aquaculture as particularly relevant.

SalMar has developed a strong operational organization with a focus on biology and cost efficiency throughout the value chain, and we intend to develop this further with Linda at the helm. Linda's experience from other industries will also be very relevant for the further development of SalMar

On behalf of all of us at SalMar, I would also like to thank Gustav for his enormous, unique, and tireless efforts for SalMar through 31 years. Without Gustav's extensive knowledge and innovative power, SalMar would not have been the company it is today. SalMar will continue to use Gustav's experience and expertise, and he will, among other things, actively contribute in the NTS process, says Leif Inge Nordhammer.

- I am very proud of what SalMar has become. We are a unique team of skilled employees in all parts of the company. We have important partners among the owners, in the private business sector, in academia and among the authorities who share our ambitions for the Norwegian aquaculture industry. I am looking forward to everything we will continue to create, and I’m glad that Linda has taken on the task as team captain, says Gustav Witzøe.

For further information, please contact:

Leif Inge Nordhammer, Chairman of the Board SalMar ASA

Tel: +47 916 85 250

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act