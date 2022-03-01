The Gluten Free Food Market to exceed USD 17.05 billion by 2027, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Global Market Insights Inc., the Gluten Free Food Market was estimated at USD 8.90 billion in 2020 and is projected to be valued at more than USD 17.05 billion by 2027, registering with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2027. The latest report offers an in-depth assessment of market size & estimations, wavering market trends, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, drivers & opportunities, and major investment pockets.

Gluten free food has gained massive popularity in recent years owing to mounting number of health-conscious consumers. Since these foods are a vital part of celiac disease diet, gluten free food products have seen an upsurge in demand. Moreover, escalating consumer need for adequate balance of micro and macronutrients in the diet to improve gastrointestinal and celiac disease is projected to be a key contributor to the gluten free food market growth through the forecast period.

Gluten free food is added in baby food as it is considered useful for the overall development of infants. Baby food is categorized based on health benefits into blood enhancement, brain & eye development, body energy, bones & teeth development, vascular system, and immune system. Technological advancements as well as the increasing number of baby food manufacturers that are introducing gluten free diet in baby food are poised to be favorable for product uptake in the coming years. Driven by these factors, the global gluten free food market share from the baby food product segment is expected to see significant growth to exceed USD 1.20 billion in revenue by the end of 2027.

Meanwhile, the food bakery product segment is slated to be valued at more than USD 9.60 billion by 2027. Shifting consumer preferences pertaining to snacking, along with rising inclination of consumers towards healthier food options and taste, is foreseen to fuel segmental growth through the assessment timeframe.

Key reasons for gluten free food market growth:

Increasing usage in baby food. Surging utilization in bakery products. High application in celiac disease diet. Rising availability in hotels & restaurants.

2027 forecasts show ‘hotels & restaurants’ segment retaining its dominance:

Based on the distribution channel, the hotels & restaurants segment is set to witness robust expansion at a CAGR of approximately 9% over the analysis timeline. Several hotel and restaurant chains have separate gluten-free meals and cuisine, especially for celiac guests, which is speculated to drive segmental progress in the forthcoming years.

North America to maintain top status in terms of revenue:

In the regional landscape, the North America gluten free food market dominates the overall industry and is anticipated to observe considerable growth at around 10% CAGR through the forecast timespan. Rapidly growing number of health-conscious people as well as mounting awareness regarding the advantages of gluten free food are likely to foster regional market outlook in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on gluten free food market:

After the onset of COVID-19, the food supply chain was severely disrupted due to stringent lockdown restrictions across the globe, which hampered the availability of gluten free food. Thus, supply shortage of gluten free food products impeded market growth during the initial stages of the pandemic. However, with widespread immunization drives, declining cases, and prominent government focus on accelerating economic recovery, the gluten free food market has been regaining its pre-COVID momentum gradually.

Leading market players:

Some of the key participants in the global gluten free food industry are CEREALTO, True Foods, Seitz Glutenfrei, Wheafree, Prima Foods, Dr. Schar AG, and Silky Yay Foods, among others.

