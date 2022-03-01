eQ launched its second residential property fund

English Finnish

1 March 2022, 10:00 am

eQ has launched its second residential property fund - eQ Finnish Residential Fund II. The fund has raised 27 MEUR in the first closing held on February 18, 2022, enabling close to 100 MEUR investment capacity. Investment activities have started and fund raising will continue in the spring. The target commitment size for the fund is similar to the first eQ Finnish Residential Fund 100 MEUR, which enables over 300 MEUR in investments.

eQ Finnish Residential Fund II will invest in residential real estate in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, in Tampere and in Turku. The fund targets complete residential buildings and aims to manage approximately 1,500 rental units in total. The fund is restricted to professional investors only in a closed end fund structure.

Tero Estovirta, Head of Real Estate Investments at eQ, comments:

”eQ’s first residential fund, launched in 2020 is now fully invested and five buildings have already been completed. The now launched eQ Finnish Residential Fund II has a good pipeline of projects and investment activities have commenced immediately upon first closing. The fund will hold its next closing on April 29, 2022.

In residential we focus more on building and developing than in our other funds. With higher leverage, this model works best in a closed end fund structure. eQ is one of the largest property investors in Finland. Our transaction volume was 850 MEUR in 2021. As our business grows, we have grown our team to 15 real estate professionals.”

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 11.6 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

eQ Finnish Residential Fund II is a feeder fund to the master fund Oivat Kaupunkikodit II Ky that is engaged in the actual residential investment activities. Neither fund is a real estate fund within the meaning of the Finnish Act on Real Estate Investment Funds nor are they subject to investment restrictions of the Act.

