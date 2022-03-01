The Powder Coatings market is projected to grow from USD 13.8 billion in 2021 to USD 16.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2021 and 2026

New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Powder Coatings Market by Resin Type, Coating Method, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04763095/?utm_source=GNW

The penetration of powder coatings is expected to increase in the long term and is projected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period. The abundant availability of raw materials, especially in Asia Pacific, is expected to support the production of powder coatings.



The appliances industry, being highly dependent on China, was the hardest hit by COVID 19.However, it is expected to witness a V-shaped growth trajectory as the demand for appliances, especially refrigerators, grew even during the initial phase of the pandemic.



The introduction of antimicrobial surfaces on appliances is also expected to trigger the demand for powder coatings.



Automotive segment is projected to be the largest end-use market of Powder Coatings.

The automotive industry is expected to lead the overall Powder Coatings end use market, in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026.The powder coatings market in the automotive segment is anticipated to witness healthy growth owing to increased competition among players, growing demand for vehicles, supportive government policies, development of transportation infrastructure, and rapid economic growth.



Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the automotive coatings market owing to large demand and production of automobiles, rising number of joint ventures among key players, and favorable political and economic scenarios. While the major challenge that Europe and North America face is the economic slowdown, the market for powder coatings in both the regions is anticipated to benefit from stringent environmental regulations.



Thermoset resin is the fastest-growing segment of the Powder Coatings market.



Thermoset powder coating is the preferred powder coatings technology for industrial applications.Epoxies and polyesters are predominantly used.



Epoxies are preferred for their overall physical properties, while polyesters exhibit better outdoor weathering properties.The resin component in the formulation will largely determine the processing and performance properties of powder coatings.



The thermoset resin segment is expected to lead the growth during the forecast period. Thermoset powder coatings are used on a wide array of automotive, appliances, and general industrial products.



Asia Pacific is the fastest market for Powder Coatings during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for Powder Coatings during the forecast period.The high growth in the region is fueled by booming economies in China, India, and a few smaller countries such as Indonesia and Taiwan.



Thermosetting powder coatings are preferred more than thermoplastic powder.As the end-use industries in the Asia Pacific are growing rapidly, especially in China and India, the market for powder coatings is increasing significantly.



The demand for powder coating has increased in countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam because of the growing automotive, furniture, appliances, industrial, and agriculture sectors.



The key companies profiled in this report are PPG Industries, Inc. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (US), and Jotun A/S (Norway).



