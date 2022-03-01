The global Human Capital Management (HCM) market would grow from USD 22.3 billion in 2021 to USD 32.0 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5%

New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Capital Management Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Software, Services, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04977710/?utm_source=GNW

Cloud security remains a restraint for adopting HCM cloud among enterprises users, specifically in the highly regulated verticals, such as BFSI, healthcare, and energy and utilities. The opportunities in adjacent markets, such as contingent workforce management and AI-based recruitment, open up new revenue prospects for vendors in the HCM market.

The adoption of the remote work culture by businesses across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic is introducing new challenges to HCM software and service providers.The major challenge faced is updating offerings as per the working culture of organizations.



HCM providers can advance their software during this pandemic by adding new capabilities, such as tracking employee health and location.This is expected to boost the adoption of HCM software.



However, cost cutting and delay in projects by enterprises may offer a restraint in the adoption of HCM software.



Cloud deployment model is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Majority of HCM solutions are expected to be deployed in cloud, and so cloud based deployment will outperform the on-premises deployment and will have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprises are moving toward cloud-based deployment to minimize operational cost and achieve greater ease in sharing data with multiple parties.



BFSI industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2021

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is one of the early adopters of HCM solutions to effectively manage the entire lifecycle of employees.The same trend is expected to be there in coming years, and the vertical is expected to adopt HCM solutions to manage internal as well as external employees.



BFSI enterprises deal with a diverse workforce from office employees, contingent workforce, third-party workforce, and others. As the vertical needs to manage these workforces and comply with government regulations, the vertical will have the highest adoption of HCM solutions and services.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to be the top adopter of HCM solutions where the vertical will have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.The APAC region has huge potential in terms of adoption due to the presence of countries such as India, China, and Japan, growing workforce, and huge number of small and medium enterprises.



Small and medium enterprises are expected to have high adoption of HCM solutions in the next 5 years due to the rising demand by these enterprises to manage their workforce.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the HCM market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The HCM market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from software and services.Software revenue is associated with HCM solutions and software.



These include core HR, applicant tracking system, HR analytics, workforce management.Further, services revenue is associated with integration and implementation, consulting, support and maintenance, and training and education services.



The market is also segmented on the basis of deployment model (cloud and on-premises), organization size (large enterprises and SMEs), vertical (government, manufacturing, energy and utilities, consumer goods and retail, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, telecom and IT, BFSI, and other verticals), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America).



Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall HCM market and the subsegments.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

