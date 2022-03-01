The in-vehicle infotainment market is projected to grow from USD 20.8 billion in 2021 to USD 38.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.8%

New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Component, OS, Service, Connectivity, Form, Location, Vehicle Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05064746/?utm_source=GNW

This has driven the importance of safety of people, thereby making it a core feature being developed and deployed extensively in all in-vehicle infotainment. Enhancement in ADAS features in cars is the primary driver for the in-vehicle infotainment market as these features ensure improved levels of safety. As the associated ADAS technologies got developed and refined, and as car manufacturers look to appeal to customers with an increasing range of safety- and convenience-focused features, it is expected to push the OEMs for in-vehicle infotainment systems. Governments in various countries are also focusing on mandating various ADAS and safety features. There are various ADAS features mandated in Europe and the US. For instance, features such as e-call are mandatory in all new cars sold within the EU since April 2018.

The various features in in-vehicle infotainment would also offer comfort and convenience additional to safety.The infotainment category combines all kinds of data usage for pleasure and information reasons such as music streaming and social media interaction.



Infotainment services such as navigation and traffic update are among the highest in demand.Most of them require real-time information and are listed in the traffic efficiency section.



In-vehicle infotainment technologies can also be used to decrease post-purchase costs by implementing usage-based insurance (UBI) models or smart battery charging solutions for electric vehicles.



Various ADAS and other safety related in-vehicle infotainment features are mandated by governments, along with the rising need for developments in the entertainment, safety, and navigation services, which would drive the in-vehicle infotainment market in the coming years.



The display unit/infotainment unit segment is expected to lead the component segment.

The display unit/infotainment unit is made of TFT (Thin Film Transistors) or LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) and provides the user with different kinds of information (navigation, weather forecast, internet, etc.) and entertainment (video and audio). Generally, the size of the display/infotainment unit ranges from 2–20 inches. The entry-level car display unit ranges from 3–5 inches. Most mid-segment cars have an average screen size of 7 inches. However, the need for safety features, navigation, vehicle diagnostics, and other entertainment services has increased, which offer customers access by using a simple touch screen and sometimes with audio-video interfaces. Further, with every new model launch, the screen size of infotainment systems is getting bigger as it adds a premium quotient to the vehicle and becomes an important aspect for consideration while purchasing a new vehicle. Further, premium vehicle producers are putting efforts for infotainment systems to the next level altogether. Moreover, the screen size of >8 inches is mainly found in premium and luxury cars. For instance, Mercedes-Benz launched the 2021 S-Class with a 12.8-inch OLED screen with haptic feedback. Further, Lexus RX SUV is coming up with a 12.3-inch touch screen system. BMW’s latest infotainment system, iDrive 7, comes with a standard or as an optional feature in most of the latest models. There are also some vehicles coming in with more than one screen to offer a more personalized experience and comfort. All these factors are expected to drive the installation of infotainment/display units across all vehicle categories.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest regional market

According to MarketsandMarkets global IoT market report, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest global market for IoT in terms of revenue and connections by 2025.For the in-vehicle infotainment market analysis, Asia Pacific includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



In addition, factors such as increasing GDP, infrastructure investments, rising per capita income, growing inclination toward comfort and leisure, and government initiatives for FDIs have created more opportunities for advanced infotainment services in Asia Pacific. The tech-savvy population in these countries demands a better and more connected driving experience.

Key automotive manufacturers in this region, along with prominent semiconductor manufacturers, are focusing on developing and innovating advanced electronic and semiconductor solutions to deliver reliable, safe, and performance-oriented in-vehicle infotainment to customers. Even the mid-ranged vehicles in the Asia Pacific market are being equipped with the best-in-class infotainment

The governments in Asia Pacific are focusing on manufacturing automobile components and vehicles in their own countries.For instance, China started “Made in China 2025,” which is backing companies in this country to compete with global automobile players.



This will boost the quality of infotainment and upsurge the demand for infotainment units in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and strategy directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.

• By Company Type: In-vehicle infotainment suppliers – 45%, automotive OEMs-35% and Others– 20%

• By Designation: C Level - 35%, Directors- 35%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 40%, Europe - 30%, and North America –30%

The in-vehicle Infotainment market is led by established players such as Harman International (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Alps Alpine Co Ltd (Japan), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The study segments the In-vehicle infotainment market and forecasts the market size based on Vehicle Type {Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)}, Component (Infotainment/Display Unit, Control Panel, Telematics Control Unit, and Head-Up Display), Operating System (Android, Linux, QNX, Microsoft, and Others), Services (Entertainment Services, Navigation Services, E-call, Vehicle Diagnostics, and Others), Location (Front Row and Rear Row), Connectivity (3G/4G and 5G), Form (Embedded, Tethered, and Integrated), Retrofit, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), Electric Vehicle, By Vehicle Type (Battery Electric vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicle), and region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World [RoW]).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the major In-vehicle infotainment manufacturers in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall In-vehicle infotainment market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

