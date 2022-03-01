New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241273/?utm_source=GNW



According to the analysis, global decentralized clinical trials market was valued at US$xx million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2022-2032 to reach US$xx million by 2032.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• What is the current size of the overall global decentralized clinical trials market? How much will this market be worth from 2022 to 2032?

• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall decentralized clinical trials market over the next ten years?

• What are the main segments within the overall decentralized clinical trials market?

• How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2022 to 2032?

• How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

• What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

• What are the largest national markets for the world decentralized clinical trials?

• What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

• What are their revenue potentials to 2032?

• How will political and regulatory forces influence regional markets?

• How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2032, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

• Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

• What are the leading decentralized clinical trials? What are their revenues and latest developments?

• What are some of the most prominent decentralized clinical trials currently in development?

• What are the main trends that will affect the world decentralized clinical trials market between 2022 and 2032?

• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

• What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

• How will the global decentralized clinical trials market evolve over the forecasted period, 2022 to 2032?

• What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2022 to 2032?

• How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2022, and which countries will lead the market in 2032, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

• How will that industry evolve between 2022 and 2032, especially in R&D?



Advantages of decentralised trials is boosting the growth of global market. Find out why.



Decentralization has broadened trial access to reach a bigger number and perhaps a more diverse pool of patients, as 70 percent of eligible participants who often live more than two hours from trial sites. These various options enable a wide range of Decentralized and hybrid clinical-trial designs. In its most complete form, a trial can be totally virtual, with assessments and enrolment taking place in a patient’s home, made possible by the self-administration of medicines and end-to-end digital tools. This totally virtual model is gradually transitioning from early-phase and post-approval trials to massive pivotal trials. While most clinical trials will not be completely virtual, they will employ one or more Decentralized features based on their end targets, patient demographics, and treatments. Many of these ingredients have been extensively tested, with 48 to 95 percent of sponsors reporting use in at least one Phase III trial. Convenience is becoming increasingly important for patient enrolment and retention in clinical trials, particularly those involving uncommon diseases. Patients and physicians anticipate that sponsors would include patient convenience in trial designs, and investigators in many countries predict an increase in patient-centric trial characteristics. Electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePROs) and Electronic clinical outcomes assessments (eCOAs) make use of digital platforms to obtain direct data from research stakeholders. As a result, there is much less paper recording and much timelier data, as well as more patient consistency. When clinical research associates are unable to physically attend an investigator site or clinic, virtual solutions for generating data analytics, enabling remote source data verification, and performing other monitoring activities are available. Thus, the growing popularity of Decentralized clinical trials due its advantages is driving the market growth.



Discover sales predictions for the global decentralized clinical trials market and submarkets



Over the last few years, decentralized clinical trials has gained widespread attention due to its high efficiency and adoption by pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies. Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are 3 segmentations of the Decentralized Clinical Trials market, with forecasts for 3 Study Design, 5 Indication, 3 End-User, each forecasted at a global, regional, and country level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.



Who are the leading players analysed in the market?

• CASTOR EDC

• Clinical Ink, Inc. (G. I. Partners)

• CLOUDZBY, INC.

• Dassault SystemesSE (Medidata Solutions, Inc.)

• ERGOMED PLC

• Florence Healthcare, Inc.

• ICON PLC

• IQVIA Holdings, Inc.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance, Inc.)

• Medable, Inc.

• Medrio Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Parexel International Corporation

• Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc.

• Syneos Health



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241273/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________