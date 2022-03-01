Global AGV (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robots) Market Opportunity worth more than $18B by 2027

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AGV (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robots) Market Opportunity worth more than $18B by 2027 with an installed base of 2.4 Million Robots - Driven by Logistics & Manufacturing, Market Forecast till 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile Robots (AGV and AMR Market) are enabling the optimization of space in warehouse facilities in logistics and manufacturing and can reduce the need for new and costly greenfield fulfilment and distribution centres.

While new centres are still being built, they are being built with robots and other automation in mind. Even these robotic systems are flexible and can be added or removed as per the requirement.

But we are witnessing new applications of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) apart from logistics and manufacturing due to advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision, manipulation capabilities for automatic picking and placing, and robotic mechanics.

As per the publisher's latest market research study, AGV and AMR Market is expected to reach more than18 Billion by 2027 with a growth rate of around 24% and 43% for AGV and AMR respectively. Both AGVs and AMRs collectively are going to cross the installed base of 2.4 million in 2027 to make the mobile robots a new normal in our day-to-day operational activities.

The 3rd edition of this post-pandemic AGV and AMR business research is the first and exclusive market study covering new emerging applications like Healthcare, Disinfection, Retail and Inventory Management, Security and Inspection, Agriculture, Hospital Assistance, Indoor and Outdoor Delivery, Cleaning, Tele-presence and Tele-operation, and Data Platforms & Remote Sensing apart from old revenue sources like Logistics and Manufacturing.

AGV and AMR market study is having a market analysis of more than 600 players (part of our exclusive AGV/AMR Market Map), Key Navigation Technologies, Major Form factors & Functions, Targeted Industry Verticals & Applications, and 20+ geographical regions. Analysis is validated through 80+ in-depth interviews across the value chain with components and technology providers, system integrators, robot manufacturers (OEM/ODM), robotic software & service providers, and end-user industry verticals.

Apart from this, study also focuses on different components and integral parts of AGV/AMR like Motion Control, Batteries & Chargers, Cameras / Vision Sensor, LiDAR, Sensor Fusion, QR Code and Wireless Communication. Market size and forecast database is also available in excel format to analyse and strategize further along with 156 market tables.

It is the best reference to analyse the market attractiveness, to identify the partner, customer or supplier, to check the competitive landscape, to benchmark the new technologies and to select the right geography & industry vertical for your products and services. The voice and opinion of end-users have been taken as the key parameter for this market forecast.

AGV and AMR Market - Highlights

The industry witnessed good growth despite the pandemic and is supposed to register more than $3 Billion in sales in 2021. Around 640,000 mobile robots (AGVs & AMRs) are expected to be shipped in 2027 only with an installed base of 2.4 million

AMRs are supposed to grow with a CAGR of ~43% between 2022 and 2027 and are going to be a more attractive market as compared to AGVs by 2027 with relatively more shipment and TAM share

United States, Germany, the U.K., China and Japan are going to lead the market with an annual demand of more than 200,000 mobile robots (AGV & AMR) by 2027

Goods to Person (G2P) and Person to Goods (P2G), both types of AMRs are having their own market with some advantages and disadvantages. It depends on what exactly can be a more efficient and cost-effective solution for your existing or new warehouse

Piece picking and sortation mobile robots are going to emerge as a new important category with a growth of 45% by 2027, especially in the micro-fulfilment space

China is supposed to be a hub for Autonomous Mobile Robots, both in terms of demand and supply as it is expected that Made in China AMRs will be 30%-40% more economical due to labour cost advantages and huge volume consumption in China itself

After QR code, LiDAR, Vision Cameras and Sensor Fusions are the key navigation technologies to be commercialized in this space due to flexibility, safety concerns and higher accuracy

Even Sensor Fusion AMRs are expected to grow with ~70% growth rate. There are dedicated companies (Autonomy Service Providers) for navigation technology and software who are supporting mobile robot manufacturers to build such capabilities with the help of AI and Machine Vision

Delivery, Retail and Cleaning are the emerging applications to target with an attractive growth of ~35% apart from logistics and manufacturing although absolute market size is relatively low

Top Factors & Challenges

Automation is the key focus in the manufacturing and logistics sector as a part of Industry 4.0 and Supply Chain 4.0 initiatives for continuous growth and sustainability. Robotics is an important aspect of this automation

Growth in e-commerce is the main driver for AGV/AMR demand in warehouse automation. Global e-Commerce sales have grown at a CAGR of 20% over the last decade, reaching ~$4.5 trillion worldwide in 2021, and expected to grow to $7.5 trillion by 2026. The share of online retail sales has gone from 2% of the total to ~13% and is further expected to reach 22% by 2026

High personnel costs and wage rates are especially high in developed countries. Annual costs for a forklift operator can run up to $50,000. If a forklift has to be operated around the clock, then at least 3-4 drivers are needed. Adding the investment costs of $10,000 for a forklift truck to the personnel costs, the annual costs for one forklift come to over $200,000

Artificial Intelligence and Deep learning are also at a tipping point and are already disrupting multiple industries and will definitely impact the way warehouses are operated currently In Jan 2022, Berkshire Grey, Inc. introduced artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled reverse logistics solutions designed to help retailers accelerate the resale of returned goods and improve labour utilization in the returns process. This solution includes Berkshire Grey's robotic product sortation with Identification (RPSi) and Robotic Shuttle Put Wall (RSPW) systems

RaaS and different leasing options are reducing upfront investment as end-users are not having enough CapEx for a pilot run to validate the RoI. Now there are the options like Pay Per Pick, Pay Per Mile, Pay Per Peak Day etc. to balance your OpEx and RaaS cost

Safety Challenge - The evolution of AGV/AMRs over the last 15 years has created a broad range of machines and markets. Everything from AGV/AMRs in the warehouse to the home. One of the key chasms in the world of AGV/AMRs is the safety requirement differences between "service" AGV/AMRs and "industrial" AGV/AMRs. While the intent is that no AGV/AMR harm a human, service robots operate in the realm of human beings. Working environments for service robots might include operation in a grocery store, a retail store, a mall, a hospital, on the sidewalk or in the home

Some of the Companies Mentioned in this Report are:

Autonomous Solutions

AutoStore

Bluebotics

Cognex

EK Automation

Elettric 80

Fetch Robotics

GreyOrange

Interlake Macalux

Locus Robotics

Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe Oy (Rocla)

NextShift Robotics

OPEX Corporation

Revotonix

Revotonix L.L.C

Secom

Techmetics Robotics

Tele Retail

Witron Logistik + Informatik

YouiBot

