Downing FOUR VCT plc

Total Voting Rights

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

1 March 2022



In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights (excluding management shares), as at 28 February 2022, are summarised as follows:



Shares in issue



Voting rights

per share

Voting rights DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 232 1,825,201,304 DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 11,192,136 375 4,197,051,000 Ventures Shares of 0.1 pence each 51,030,607 860 43,886,322,020 Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each 21,335,109 1,146

24,450,034,914 AIM Shares of 0.1 pence each 1,155,123 1,146 1,323,770,958 Total voting rights 75,682,380,196

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing FOUR VCT plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.