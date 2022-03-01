New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Topical Drug Delivery Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241272/?utm_source=GNW



Topical Drug Delivery Market – reveals latest trends, opportunities, predicted revenues, and competitive analysis.



Global topical drug delivery market is projected to reach at a market value of US$xx billion by 2032 with a lucrative CAGR of xx% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The growing prevalence of skin cancer is a major factor that drives the demand for topical drug delivery. Other key drivers boosting the market growth are increasing eye diseases; growing prevalence of diabetes; rising research and development for topical drugs delivery market and developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies. Thus, the demand for topical drug delivery is expected to rise during the forecast period.



This report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2032, assessing the different segments, major players, qualitative analysis, opportunities trends, and business prospects in the topical drug delivery industry.



• Our new study provides you with revenue forecast by different segments including drug class, application, and end user to 2032

• It also includes growth rates for different 5 regional markets along with 18 countries and COVID-19 impact analysis on each market

• The profiles of the top 14 companies are very descriptive and comprehensive data including company snapshot, overview, commercial developments, company market shares, and detailed financial analysis with revenue and other financials

• The COVID-19 has a negative impact on the topical drug delivery industry and the report includes detailed analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry.



Discover sales forecasts for the global and regional market forecasts from 2022-2032



Along with revenue prediction for the overall global market, there is segmentation by region for 5 regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA and 20 major countries.



Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Forecasts from 2022 to 2032 By Product

• Semi-Solid Formulations

• Liquid Formulations

• Solid Formulations

• Transdermal Products



Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Forecasts from 2022 to 2032 By Route of Administration

• Dermal Drug Delivery

• Ophthalmic Drug Delivery

• Rectal Drug Delivery

• Vaginal Drug Delivery

• Nasal Drug Delivery



Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Forecasts from 2022 to 2032 By End User

• Homecare Settings

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Burn Centres



Regional market revenue and growth forecasts from 2022 to 2032:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa

• South Africa

• GCC

• Rest of MEA



Detailed profiles of 12 leading companies that are operating in the market



The report includes profiles of 14 major companies involved in the topical drug delivery market. The companies profiled in this report include:



Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Cipla Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Galderma, Mylan N.V., Crescita Therapeutics Inc., LEO Pharma A/S.



• Revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2032 for the global topical drug delivery market and sub segments (by drug class, indication, distribution channel, and region)– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative areas for investments and revenue generation

• Detailed profiles of top 14 topical drug delivery manufacturers, with financial overviews for net revenues, operating income, R&D investment, and segment revenues

• Revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2032 for 5 regional markets – See forecasts for the topical drug delivery market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.





