Global Drug-Device Combinations Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2026 with Profiles of Major Players - Abbott, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson Services and Sanofi

The current report will provide a detailed introduction to and exploration of the drug-device combination market.

Growth of the global market is attributed to the factors such as the wide range of potential applications of drug-device combinations, the increasing number of diseases and the recent approvals of novel drug-device combination products.

This report analyzes the market trends of drug-device combination products with data from 2020, estimates from 2021, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2026 (forecast period 2021-2026) and regional markets of the drug-device combination product market.

This report will highlight the current and future market potential of drug-device combinations along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. Regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints and opportunities will be covered in the current report. The report also covers market projections for 2026, and the market share for key market players.

Drug-device combinations are used in drug delivery in various disease treatments. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is another factor driving this market. According to U.S. Census estimates, people aged 65+ will make up nearly a quarter of the U.S. population by 2060. Studies show that nearly 60% (150 million) of Americans have at least one chronic disease, and 45% (100 million) have more than one. It is estimated that by 2023, the number of chronic disease cases will increase to 230 million (42% of the total U.S. population).

Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China and India are going to be covered within the regional segment. For market estimates, data are going to be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast values for 2026.

Report Includes

47 tables

An overview of the global market for drug-device combination products

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Characterization and quantification of market potential for drug-device combinations by type, application, and region

Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies, and developments of the industry

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players, including Abbott, Boston Scientific Corp., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and Sanofi S.A.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

What's New in This Update?

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Wide Range of Potential Applications of Combinations Products

Increasing Number of Diseases

Recent Approvals and Launch of Novel Drug-device Combination Products

Restraints

Limitations Associated with Drug-Device Combination Products

Regulatory Challenges

Opportunities

Key Players Focusing on Inorganic Strategies in the Drug-Device Combination Products Market

Chapter 4 Market Overview

Market Insights

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Review

Product Recalls

Product Pipeline

Market Trends

Future Perspective

Strategies and Developments

Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19

Overview

COVID-19 Crisis

Impact on Market for Drug-Device Combination Products

Current Outlook

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Drug/Biologic-Device Combination Products

Drug Eluting Stents (DES)

Prefilled Syringe (PFS)

Inhalers

Nebulizer

Wound Care Products

Implants

Antimicrobial Catheters

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)

Transdermal Patches

Others

Drug-Biologic Drug-Device Combination Products

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC)

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Others

Drug and Device and Biologic Combination Products

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Respiratory Diseases

Wound Care

Orthopedic Conditions

Oncology

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

3M

Abbott

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bd

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cosmed Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Corp.

