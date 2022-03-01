Global Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market 2022 Study Is Crucial Coverage Of Current Industry Size With The Regional Data And Analysis Of Sales In The Regions By 2027

Pune, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery Market 2022-2027:

Global Aesthetic Medicine And Cosmetic Surgery Market is facilitated to grow due to rising preferences to improve appearances and reduce the signs of aging. Nowadays, people not only would like to live their life to the fullest by adopting a healthy lifestyle but also wants to look their best. Awareness of having the least invasive skin procedures at an economical cost is driving Aesthetic Medicine And Cosmetic Surgery market growth. North America holds the largest part in this market followed by Europe leading to Global Aesthetic Medicine And Cosmetic Surgery Market growth. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Aesthetic Medicine And Cosmetic Surgery Market, 2022-2027”.

List of Key Players

Allergan, Plc

Mentor Worldwide(Johnson & Johnson Services)

GC Aesthetics

Sientra

Polytech Health & Aesthetics

HansBiomed Co., Ltd

Galderma S.A. (A Nestle Company

Alma Lasers (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals)

Merz Pharma & Co. KGaA

Cutera

Anika Therapeutics)

Bausch Health

Syneron Medical

Cynosure (Hologic)

SunevaMedical,

BluePlastic Surgery

Australia Cosmetic Clinics

Salmon Creek Plastic Surgery

The Plastic Surgery Clinic

Cosmetic Surgery (UK) Limited

Aesthetic Medicine And Cosmetic Surgery consist of all those medical procedures done with the purpose to improve physical appearances. Aesthetic Medicine And Cosmetic Surgery put their focus on treatments like scars, liver spots, skin discoloration, unwanted or excessive hair and spider veins, skin laxity, moles, cellulite, and excess fat. These treatments are elective in nature. The most popular nonsurgical procedures included botulinum toxin, or Botox, hyaluronic acid, hair removal, and photo rejuvenation.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to social distancing norms that affected aesthetic medicine and the cosmetic surgery market. It witnessed a short-lived negative impact led by decreasing income levels of consumers. But as the recovery phase began, adults paid vast attention to their physical health and appearances more closely which increased the demand for cosmetic surgeries.

Aesthetic Medicine And Cosmetic Surgery share is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.

Segment by Type

Invasive Procedures

Non-surgical Procedure

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Dermatology clinics

Others

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S., North America, and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Nordic, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America), Australia, and the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

