TakeAir Announces Ground-Breaking New Air Treatment Technology That Kills COVID-19 Virus in Buildings

LONDON, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TakeAir, a Belgian biotechnology firm specialising in indoor air quality improvement, has announced ground-breaking new Biospheric Air Treatment technology that kills airborne viruses (e.g. COVID-19) in buildings. Under an agreement with CBRE Investment Management, TakeAir’s technology will be carefully assessed as part of a research programme at the Nieuw Amsterdam building in Amsterdam, which is part of the CBRE Dutch Office Fund.



TakeAir’s “Sea Aeration” technology works by utilising an engineered bio-compound derived from seaweed and marine organisms within the ventilation system of a building. The bio-compound has been proven in lab testing to kill coronaviruses like COVID-19 and other respiratory pathogens such as influenza viruses.

The technology employs a filtration matrix treated with the bio-compound, which is then fitted to the duct of the ventilation system. When air passes through the matrix, pathogens are killed, and only safe air is distributed by the ventilation system. Avecom, a microbial research specialist laboratory, has undertaken research demonstrating the effectiveness of this system. It complements TakeAir’s existing technology that was developed in 2017 which distributes highly beneficial and healthy microorganisms through commercial ventilation systems to significantly improve indoor air quality.

The research conducted at the Nieuw Amsterdam building, which is occupied by energy company Vattenfall, will investigate the impact of the technology on workers’ health and well-being.

CBRE Investment Management said the implementation of TakeAir and the scientific studies being undertaken underline its approach towards sustainability and commitment to ESG best practices.

Jo Pannecoucke, founder of TakeAir, said: “I am delighted that we are working with CBRE Investment Management on this ground-breaking technology and research. TakeAir was established with the vision of providing beautiful, enriching natural air to buildings - the concept of having the great outdoors inside. We think this new ‘Sea Aeration’ technology provides a natural, healthier alternative for building owners and managers as they search for solutions to counter airborne viruses indoors and make their spaces safer for their tenants.

“This discovery could have a transformative effect on the global fight against COVID-19. It could help to facilitate a return to normality internationally by allowing commercial buildings to re-open with proven technology that kills airborne virus particles. It could help buildings that have been closed during the pandemic, such as cinemas, theatres and concert halls, to be the safest and healthiest possible environment.”

Hans Staal, Director of Projects NL at CBRE Investment Management, added: “We are delighted to be the first client of TakeAir to launch the project with. It provides us with a unique opportunity to explore and test the implementation of this technology in a real-time situation. Not only do we aim to test the technology in practice, but we also hope it will confirm our expectations to improve the air quality that circulates in the building with naturally occurring beneficial organisms in addition to the potential positive impact it may have on the people working in the building.”

The “Sea Aeration” bio-compound is derived from a sulphated polysaccharide which occurs naturally in marine organisms such as red seaweed and is harmless to human health. Scientific research has already evaluated polysaccharides for their antiviral characteristics, and they have been found to inhibit the initial attachment of viruses to host cells and thus block the viral entry to the human body. Scientific literature on this has been published on the World Health Organisation (WHO) website.

Research undertaken by TakeAir’s partnering laboratory Avecom, a microbial research specialist, and its own research body TakeAirLabs has demonstrated that the technology shows great effectiveness in capturing and killing airborne pathogens including viruses. The combination of the technology and the biological compound makes it possible to immobilise and inactivate airborne viral particles from entering the ventilation system.

Jo Pannecoucke concluded: “TakeAir believes in buildings that aim for a better tomorrow, buildings that focus on sustainability and the well-being of their occupants. Biospheric Air Treatment will help the world reopen again after COVID-19, help everyone that inhabits buildings to feel happy and safe about their indoor air, and will prepare the world for the next pandemic.”

