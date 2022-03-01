Global Equipment Rental Market 2022 Recent Study Report Is Comprehensive Collection Of Information On Status Of The Industry With Covering All Key Aspect That Showcase The Growth By 2028

Pune, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Equipment Rental Market size is anticipated to experience a boost owing to increasing mining and construction activities. Due to numerous opportunities in residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors, there has been a rise in renting equipment. In addition to this, growing automation is also responsible for driving demand. Rising drilling projects are driving the Global Equipment Rental Market growth. In 2021, the Global Equipment Rental Market stood at a market size of USD 46,060 million and with a CAGR of 1.5%, it is expected to reach a valuation of USD 51,170 million. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “ Global Equipment Rental Market, 2022-2028 ”.

List of Key Players

Hertz Equipment Rental

Sunbelt Rentals

United Rentals

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar

Aggreko

AKTIO Corporation

Ashtead Group

BlueLine Rental

Cramo

Deere & Company

Fabick CAT

Herc Rentals

Kanamoto

Loxam

Maxim Crane Works

Mustang CAT

Nishio Rent All

Nikken Corporation (Mitsubishi Corporation)

Sims Crane & Equipment

Stephensons Rental Services

Sunstate Equipment Company

Titan Machinery

The rental equipment industry provides tools, machinery, and equipment for construction, oil & gas, and mining industries on a rental basis. Oil & Gas companies rely on such rental equipment for activities such as drilling, down holing, and production tools. The market is expected to have a major regional development in the Americas owing to the increased production of oil & gas from countries like Canada and the U.S.

The pandemic of COVID-19 impacted the demand for rental equipment in the construction industry as the activities were halted. The gradual recovery is done with restarting of construction activities and government investment in infrastructure projects

Global Equipment Rental Market share is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.

Segment by Type

Online Rental

Offline Rental

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas Industry

Construction Industry

Mining Industry

Power Industry

Others industry, and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S., Mexico, Brazil, and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Nordic, and Nordic Countries), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Korea, and Southeast Asia), Latin America (Mexico and Brazil), Australia, and Middle East & Africa (South Arabia, UAE, Turkey, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa).

Detailed TOC of Global Equipment Rental Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Equipment Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Online Rental

1.2.3 Offline Rental

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Equipment Rental Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Oil and Gas Industry

1.3.3 Construction Industry

1.3.4 Mining Industry

1.3.5 Power Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Equipment Rental Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Equipment Rental Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Equipment Rental Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Equipment Rental Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Equipment Rental Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Equipment Rental Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Equipment Rental Industry Trends

2.3.2 Equipment Rental Market Drivers

2.3.3 Equipment Rental Market Challenges

2.3.4 Equipment Rental Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Equipment Rental Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Equipment Rental Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Equipment Rental Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Equipment Rental Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Equipment Rental Revenue

3.4 Global Equipment Rental Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Equipment Rental Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Equipment Rental Revenue in 2021

3.5 Equipment Rental Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Equipment Rental Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Equipment Rental Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Equipment Rental Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Equipment Rental Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Equipment Rental Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Equipment Rental Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Equipment Rental Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Equipment Rental Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

Continued…

