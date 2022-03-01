New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Indium Phosphide Compound Semiconductor Market By End User, By Application, By Product, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241003/?utm_source=GNW

GaAs and other III-V semiconductors are similar to this form of compound semiconductor. When compared to silicon (Si) and gallium arsenide (GaAs), it possesses a faster electron velocity, lower base sheet resistance, higher base electron diffusivity, and a direct band gap. The rise in demand for high-speed internet connectivity in a variety of telecom and datacom applications, significant growth in the use of indium Phosphide wafers in photonic and semiconductor applications, and emerging trends toward compound semiconductor wafers in the automotive industry are all driving the growth of the indium phosphide compound semiconductor market.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted various business domains. Due to the worldwide lockdown scenario, which has disrupted the complete supply chain of electrical components, production has come to a halt. This pandemic was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30, 2020. In addition, WHO named the new Coronavirus disease 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in a loss of corporate confidence, stock market instability, and a significant slowdown in supply chain activities.



Market Growth Factors:



Advancements in communication technologies



The most important and critical application of indium phosphide (InP) compound semiconductor nowadays is in fibre optic communications. Because InP can emit and detect wavelengths over 1000 nm, high-speed fibre optic communication dominates the InP Wafer. InP wafers are used in high-power, high-frequency optoelectronic devices such as laser diodes, photodetectors, LEDs, and optical transceivers in optical fibre communication systems. Manufacturers are introducing advanced communication technologies by using InP semiconductor, which would fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period



Rise in the usage of compound semiconductors across automotive industry



Essentially, automobiles are transforming into mobile computers. Heads-up displays, autonomous driving assistance, sensors, mobile phone and communication integration, and high-performance components are now included in their engines. This is made feasible by compound semiconductors, which are driving automotive improvement through innovation. Although these semiconductors used in automobiles account for a small percentage of total semiconductor production, they must meet stringent technical and quality standards. Application-specific system definitions and manufacturing consistency provide the foundation for a compound semiconductor’s applicability in a motor vehicle application. The bar for quality is really high.







Market Restraining Factors:



Complicated design of the semiconductors



In the design of compound semiconductor devices, there is a significant level of design complexity. The main issue for designers is to increase efficiency while simplifying the structure. Furthermore, the variable needs of different applications add to the power and RF device’s design complexity. Aside from their complicated architecture, the packaging of these devices has a significant impact on the functioning of the circuits and systems in which they will be put.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Telecom & IT, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial, Energy & Power, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Test & Measuring Instruments and Others. The aerospace and defense segment acquired a significant revenue share in the indium phosphide compound semiconductor market in 2020. It is owing to the factors like increasing government investment in defense and the rising requirement for better and advanced components across aerospace industry.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Power Electronics, Sensing, Photonics, RF or Microwave and Quantum. The sensing segment procured a substantial revenue share. It is owing to the rising adoption of indium phosphide compound sensing by the manufacturers of various devices, which would accelerate the growth of the segment in the forecast period.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Power Semiconductors, Diodes & Rectifiers, Integrated Circuits, Transistors and Others. Diodes and Rectifiers segment acquired a significant revenue share in indium phosphide compound semiconductor market in 2020. A rectifier is a diode that transforms alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) (DC). This is a crucial procedure because alternating current might reverse direction on a regular basis, but direct current always flows in one direction, making it easy to govern.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The growing demand for compound semiconductor devices in numerous verticals, including telecommunication, automotive and military, and aerospace and defence, in Asian countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, and India, presents enormous opportunities for the compound semiconductor device in APAC.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., II-VI Incorporated, AXT, Inc., Semiconductor Wafer, Inc., Wafer World, Inc., IQE plc, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., and Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Indium Phosphide Compound Semiconductor Market



Apr-2021: AXT introduced its first 8-inch diameter gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates. Through this, the company would be able to provide benefits to the customers in terms of low stress, scalability, and low defect rates.



Aug-2020: II-VI Incorporated signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ascatron, a leader in silicon carbide (SiC) epitaxial wafers and devices for power electronics, and INNOViON Corporation, a leader in ion implantation technology for silicon and compound semiconductor devices. Through this acquisition, the company would acquire the world-class technology platforms of Ascatron and INNOViON which would further support its market-leading SiC substrates, global large-scale wafer fabrication footprint, and the SiC device technology.



Sep-2019: II-VI Incorporated took over Finisar Corporation, a manufacturer of optical communication components and subsystems. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to become a leading vendor in optical communications and sustain its position in other major markets, with best-in-breed product offerings and thorough technology expertise that allows the company to provide integrated solutions and excellent overall value to its customers.



Feb-2018: MACOM Technology Solution signed an agreement with STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications. Through this agreement, the two companies would jointly develop GaN (Gallium Nitride) on Silicon wafers to be manufactured by ST for MACOM’s use across an array of RF applications. Following the agreement, the MACOM would gain access to better Silicon wafer manufacturing capacity and enhanced cost structure that could eliminate incumbent Silicon LDMOS and speed up the deployment of GaN on Silicon in mainstream markets.



