The Courtyard Jacksonville Butler Boulevard Receives the Renovation Excellence Award for Marriott® Select Brands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Courtyard Jacksonville Butler Boulevard has received the Renovation Excellence Award for Marriott Select Brands. The Renovation Excellence Award honors companies that completed an on-time, complete scope-of-work renovation, resulting in an exemplary representation of the respective brand. The award will be presented at the Marriott Connect 2022 conference in June.



The 137-guestroom Courtyard Jacksonville Butler Boulevard, owned by the Durbin Family Trust, revealed a fresh look in 2021 following a $5 million renovation that welcomes guests with a new contemporary exterior design featuring warm wood cladding, designer lighting and residential-style landscaping. Inside, all guestrooms, public spaces, meeting facilities, and guest amenities including the fitness center, outdoor pool area and The Bistro, have been refreshed and completely updated. Jacksonville’s South State Bank provided the renovation financing; Peter Belmore, Belmore Construction Services, provided the renovation project management.

The hotel is conveniently located in Jacksonville’s Southside business district and offers easy interstate accessibility while also surrounded by walkable dining options. The hotel’s location is perfect for business and leisure travelers with easy access to downtown Jacksonville, the University of North Florida, Jacksonville University, the Mayo Clinic and Jacksonville’s beaches.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Marriott,” said Gary Gustafson, Hotel General Manager. “In addition, we have received accolades from guests who appreciate the stylish new look and exceptional amenities and service,” added Gustafson.

The Courtyard Jacksonville Butler Boulevard is owned by the Durbin Family Trust and managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC. It is located at 4670 Lenoir Avenue South, 24 miles south of Jacksonville International Airport and eight miles from Jacksonville Craig Municipal Airport. For more information and reservations, call 904-296-2828 or visit online at https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/jaxch-courtyard-jacksonville-butler-boulevard/.

Download image: https://bit.ly/340SG2h.

About Courtyard by Marriott®

Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With more than 1,200 locations in over 55 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip. Its thoughtfully designed guestrooms provide an elevated experience to relax and recharge, complete with plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Guests are able to work, eat well, connect, and be at their best to keep moving forward to succeed. Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @CourtyardHotels on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

gbmacintyre1@gmail.com or 404.643.8222