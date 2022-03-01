Centrifuge Market to Grow at CAGR of 4.4% during Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global centrifuge market is projected to cross the valuation of US$ 2.35 Bn by 2030 and the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. Rise in the number of infectious illnesses, increase in the number of diagnostic and clinical laboratories, and expansion of the life sciences industry are likely to drive the global centrifuge market in the years to come.



The demand for blood and blood components is growing with the increase in incidences of bleeding disorders and number of surgeries. This is expected to drive the global centrifuge market. In addition, the market is projected to be driven by growing concern about blood safety.

Request Brochure of Centrifuge Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77122

New rotor designs are assisting in the development of technologies for advanced blood cells analysis. For instance, with the use of organ-on-chip systems, a research team at the RMIT University in Australia is experimenting with micro devices to enable customized trials in medication administration and disease research. Market participants are expected to work with such researchers to build lab-on-a-chip devices that work like little centrifuge machines for testing blood and other fluid samples.

Key Findings of Market Report

By eliminating the requirement of large volume samples, microfluidic devices are enabling new chip technologies to emerge. These breakthroughs play a significant role in the research on cardiovascular disorders.





In STEM-focused programs as well as resource-constrained environments, traditional centrifuges are economically unfeasible. As a result, firms in the centrifuge market are turning to 3D printed hand-powered centrifuges to replace traditional centrifuges.





Companies in the global centrifuge market are gaining competence in the centrifugal-driven droplet production technology, which allows for the quick and easy production of homogeneous droplets from samples of relatively small volume



Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Centrifuge Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77122

Businesses are also seizing the opportunity to assist pharmaceutical firms in the development of anti-coronavirus medications and vaccines





Increasing usage of general purpose centrifuges in cellular research, as well as rise in the rate of diagnosis of blood-related disorders, is expected to drive its demand during the forecast period





Due to the growing utilization of multipurpose centrifuges as well as microcentrifuges, the equipment sector is expected to account for a large share of the global centrifuge market. The segment's growth can be attributed to technological advancements aimed at improving ease, precision, compactness, and security.



Centrifuge Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in the number of diagnostic tests performed due to rise in incidences of chronic and infectious illnesses is likely to drive the centrifuge market in the Asia Pacific region





Healthcare professionals are expected to benefit from 3D printed hand-powered centrifuges, which can be used to perform nucleotide extractions in portable molecular lab settings and pin down samples for biomarker applications



Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=77122

Centrifuge Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

KUBOTA Corporation

Centrifuge Market: Segmentation

Product

Equipment

Accessories

Model Type

Benchtop Centrifuges

Floor-standing Centrifuges

Rotor Design

Fixed-angle Rotors

Swinging-bucket Rotors

Vertical Rotors



Intended Use

General Purpose Centrifuges

Clinical Centrifuges

Pre-clinical Centrifuges



Application

Clinical

Research

Biotherapeutic Manufacturing



End User

Hospitals & Blood Banks

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

CROs

C(D)MOs

Academic & Research Institutions



Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Genetic Testing Services Market: The global Genetic Testing Services market was valued at US$ 41.2 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2027. Genetic Testing is a medical test also known as DNA testing which determine changes in the chromosomes, genes, and proteins. This testing can suspect or rule out the suspected genetic conditions which determine any genetic disorder or diseases in the patients.

Electronic Health Records Market: The global electronic health records market was valued at US$ 26,126.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027. An electronic health record (EHR) system helps health care workers to record patient-related data electronically. Patient-related data may include demographics, medications, medical history, vital signs, diagnostic test results, and imaging reports.

Microplate Washers Market: The global microplate washers market was valued at ~US$ 500 Mn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~3% from 2020 to 2030. Microplate washers are laboratory instruments used for multiple applications such as cell-based assay, microsphere-based assays, and ELISA. A dependable washer is quiet, easy to clean, and leaves no residue, thereby preventing contamination and reducing background.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Transparency Market Research

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Transparency Market Research and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/centrifuge-market.htm