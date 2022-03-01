Antti Laine appointed SATO Corporation Chief of Real Estate Development

English Finnish

SATO Corporation

Press release 1 March 2022 at 12.00 am

Antti Laine, MSc, aged 36, has been appointed SATO Chief of Real Estate Development effective from 1 May 2022. He has served as SATO Land Acquisition Manager since 2018.



SATO’s long-serving Chief of Real Estate Development Maarit Tuomainen will retire this spring.

”We’re happy to have Antti as our Chief of Real Estate Development to continue the demanding and rewarding work that is one of our basic pillars in implementing SATO’s profitable growth. SATO is a long-term housing investor playing a significant role in the development of residential districts and environments in cooperation with cities. We construct around 1,000 new homes in growth centres every year,” says SATO Executive Vice President for Investments Arto Aalto.



”I’m very excited about this new role and grateful to my employer, SATO, for showing such confidence in me. In the past few years, we’ve provided our planning and project execution unit with a significant amount of new site resources through our own real estate development. It’s excellent and highly motivating to continue this work that’s in great progress with our competent Real Estate Development team,” says Antti Laine, appointed as SATO Chief of Real Estate Development.

CV Antti Laine

Born in 1985, education: MSc, Real Estate Economy; BSc, Land Surveying Engineering

At SATO since 2015



Key work experience:

SATO Corporation: Land Acquisition Manager 2018–2022; Land Engineer 2015–2018 and Intern 2015

Trafix Oy: Traffic Engineer and Planning Assistant 2010–2014

Key positions of trust:

Member of RAKLI Urban Development and Infrastructure Management Team since 2019, member of Sustainable Regions Committee of the Green Building Council Finland (FIGBC) 2020–2021

For media enquiries please contact:



SATO Corporation

Arto Aalto, Executive Vice President, Investments, phone +358 40 513 0702, arto.aalto@sato.fi

Antti Laine, Chief of Real Estate Development (from 1 May 2022), phone +358 40 670 1106, antti.laine@sato.fi





SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2021, SATO owned nearly 27,000 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing assets through investments, divestments and repairs.

SATO Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 298.3 million, operating profit EUR 304.5 million and profit before taxes EUR 259.4 million. The value of SATO's investment property is roughly EUR 5 billion.









