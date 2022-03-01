Global Baby Products Market 2022 Report Provides Detailed Analysis On Various Types, Products, Applications by Various Age Range, Competitors Those Are Gaining From Market, Complete Overview On How Market Will Perform By 2027

Pune, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Baby Products Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising urbanization and spending capacity during the forecast period. This information is published in this latest report, titled, “ Global Baby Products Market, 2022-2027 .” Baby Products will boost market expansion by raising awareness about baby nutrition and hygiene in metropolitan areas. Government programs and schemes aimed at improving child health are also projected to boost Baby Products market growth. In the forecast future, technological advancements in packaging and Baby Products will generate new prospects that will benefit the growth of the Baby Products market.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Baby Products:

Procter & Gamble Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Plc.

Unilever Plc.

Nestle S. A.

Abbott Nutrition

COVID-19 Impact-

COVID-19 had a mixed impact on the sales of baby care items. During the pandemic, the baby care items market was driven by large-scale purchases of diapers and baby food. However, in some regions, such as India, where baby care goods were not considered an essential commodity, distribution of these products was impeded.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Global Baby Products Market share during the forecast period. The two major drivers to regional market growth are China and India. As the region's population grows significantly in the near future, demand for infant personal care products is expected to rise in Asia Pacific.

Segment by Type

Cosmetic & Toiletries

Baby Food

Baby Safety & Convenience

Segment by Application

0-3 Months

3-6 Months

6-9 Months

9-12 Months

12-18 Months

18-24 Months

Producers have been forced to focus on product differentiation, innovation, and a cost-effective pricing structure as a result of intense competition. Therefore, corporations have been spending in R&D to maintain market share and achieve long-term growth.

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited said in February 2019 that it had resumed production of baby powder in India after gaining a clean chit from the government over the asbestos lawsuit. The corporation would be able to grow manufacturing in India thanks to the regulatory green light.

